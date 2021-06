The risk of antibiotic resistance has been rising as viruses continue to evolve to dodge some of the most potent drug treatments. Health experts fear that antibiotic-resistant viruses might claim the lives of more than 10 million people across the world by 2050 and will make current treatments ineffective. They have said that bacteriophage or phage might be a new hope against rising antibiotic resistance. Phages have been neglected by western medical science for decades. However, now, they have become the topic of extensive research due to their ability to infect and eliminate bacterial threats. The new study has been led by a graduate student of biological sciences at the University of California named Joshua Borin. The new project has shown that phages that go through special evolutionary training are found to have an increased ability to kill bacteria. Joshua Borin has said that pre-trained phages have shown that they can halt the onset of bacterial resistance. He is a member of Associate Professor Justin Meyer’s laboratory as well. The findings of his study have been released in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Experts from the University of Haifa in Israel and the University of Texas in Austin as well have contributed to the study. Borin has said that antibiotic resistance is an evolutionary issue. Therefore, the findings of the study have found a possible new solution for the time when we run out of antibiotic drugs in the future.