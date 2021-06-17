Cancel
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Gets Emotional Reflecting over Loss of Father-in-Law Prince Philip

By Jené Liebenberg
Amomama
 8 days ago

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, reflected on the loss of Prince Philip during her interview with Radio Five Live. The royal became emotional as she talked about special moments they shared with the Duke of Edinburgh.

The British royal family is still adjusting to life without Prince Philip following his death in April. Prince Edward's wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, shared about the grief that they are all still dealing with.

Sophie shared that although the loss isn't felt directly on a day-to-day basis, there are moments when the realization of his death hits her, and the grief becomes overwhelming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11os9u_0aX22gmG00

SAD MOMENTS

The 56-year-old royal became emotional, holding back her tears as she shared about a recent visit to Scotland that led to a moment of realization that the Windsor family patriarch is no longer with them. She shared:

"Well, he has left a giant-sized hole in our lives."

Prince Edward's spouse said that the family would take longer to mourn the tremendous loss because the COVID-19 pandemic removed the circumstances where they would normally have had to face Prince Philip's death.

UNEXPECTED MOMENTS

The Countess of Wessex revealed that sitting in the interview was a moment when the reality of Prince Philip's death hit her. Hence she was in the middle of an unexpectedly emotional moment.

Kate Middleton may not be the monarch's favorite, but she has proven to maintain her composure under stressful situations.

She said that it is something that she previously experienced with the loss of her mother, saying that she would be fine until a piece of music or special memory triggered the grief and emotions.

“It’s only when you do the normal things that you would have done with them and you suddenly realise that they’re not there.”

Sophie, Countess of Wessex becomes emotional as she tells @TVNaga01 of her grief for the Duke of Edinburgh.

📲 https://t.co/s0rf9TmmhV pic.twitter.com/ypenDgOcAq

— BBC Radio 5 Live (@bbc5live) June 16, 2021

QUEEN'S FAVORITE

Although Prince Edward, the Queen's youngest son, and his wife have been working as senior royals for some time, they have received an elevated profile in the royal family since Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle left the monarchy behind.

The Countess of Essex has played a pivotal role in supporting Queen Elizabeth throughout the difficult time, with insiders sharing that she is the reigning royal's favorite. The insider said:

“She is trusted and relied on by the Queen in a way I couldn’t say applied to the Duchess of Cambridge or the Duchess of Cornwall. She is like another daughter to Her Majesty.”

Prince Philip would have been 100 on June 10.

This photo by Sophie, Countess of Wessex, of him, then 82, with Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral in 2003 is one of the best. ERII may have a more prominent position but the viewer's eye is drawn to the smiling man relaxing by her side pic.twitter.com/tAsBs4DlUb

— Patricia Treble (@PatriciaTreble) June 9, 2021

WORK FOR A LIVING

Despite being a beloved member of the royal family and their strong connections to Windsor Castle, Prince Edward and his wife opted not to give their children royal titles.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, explained that they decided to ensure that their two children, Louise and James, knew that they would most likely have to work to earn a living.

The Duke of Edinburgh's death in April left a "giant-sized hole" in the lives of the royal family, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, today told the BBC’s Naga Munchetty on @bbc5live. She also spoke about her work supporting victims of rape in war.

While the Queen leans on her favorite daughter-in-law for support during the mourning period following Prince Philip's death, another strong woman in the royal family leaves the experts impressed.

Kate Middleton may not be the monarch's favorite, but she has proven to maintain her composure under stressful situations, and experts are saying that she is a natural leader needed in the monarchy for the next generation.

