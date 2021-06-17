Superconductor qubits hamiltonian approximations effect on quantum state evolution and control
Microwave IQ-mixer controllers are designed for the three approximated Hamiltonians of charge, phase and flux qubits and the controllers are exerted both on approximate and precise quantum system models. The controlled qubits are for the implementation of the two quantum-gates with these three fundamental types of qubits, Quantum NOT-gate and Hadamard-gate. In the charge-qubit, for implementation of both gates, in the approximated and precise model, we observed different controlled trajectories. But fortunately, applying the controller designed for the approximated system over the precise system leads to the passing of the quantum state from the desired state sooner that the expected time. Phase-qubit and flux qubit have similar behaviour under the control system action. In both of them, the implementation of NOT-gate operation led to same trajectories which arrive at final goal state at different times. But in both of those two qubits for implementation of Hadamard-gate, desired trajectory and precise trajectory have some angle of deviation, then by exerting the approximated design controller to precise system, it caused the quantum state to approach the goal state for Hadamard gate implementation, and since the quantum state does not completely reach the goal state, we can not obtain very high gate fidelity.www.nature.com