Room-temperature single-photon source with near-millisecond built-in memory

By Karsten B. Dideriksen, Rebecca Schmieg, Michael Zugenmaier, Eugene S. Polzik
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNon-classical photon sources are a crucial resource for distributed quantum networks. Photons generated from matter systems with memory capability are particularly promising, as they can be integrated into a network where each source is used on-demand. Among all kinds of solid state and atomic quantum memories, room-temperature atomic vapours are especially attractive due to their robustness and potential scalability. To-date room-temperature photon sources have been limited either in their memory time or the purity of the photonic state. Here we demonstrate a single-photon source based on room-temperature memory. Following heralded loading of the memory, a single photon is retrieved from it after a variable storage time. The single-photon character of the retrieved field is validated by the strong suppression of the two-photon component with antibunching as low as \({g}_{{\rm{RR| W = 1}}}^{(2)}=0.20\pm 0.07\). Non-classical correlations between the heralding and the retrieved photons are maintained for up to \({\tau }_{{\rm{NC}}}^{{\mathcal{R}}}=(0.68\pm 0.08)\ {\rm{ms}}\), more than two orders of magnitude longer than previously demonstrated with other room-temperature systems. Correlations sufficient for violating Bell inequalities exist for up to τBI = (0.15 ± 0.03) ms.

www.nature.com
