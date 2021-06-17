Electronic Dance Music Los Angels

It’s not a secret that Los Angeles is home to some of the biggest and most talented electronic dance artists in the world today. In particular, it is home to the likes of Above & Beyond, Kool House, Epic and others. The city also hosts many underground electronic music scenes that produce some of the best music known to modern day clubbers. It can be quite intimidating for someone new to Los Angeles to enter these scenes and get involved, however. There is plenty of information online to get you started, as well as helpful friends and local events to get you out into the scene and making connections.