Providence, RI

Legendary RI Music Photographer McCaffrey Releases New Book Highlighting His Work Starting in 1980s

By GoLocalProv News Team
GoLocalProv
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegendary Rhode Island-based music photographer Richard McCaffrey is launching a new book of his work Richard’s Rock & Roll Alphabet. The 70-page book features an A-to-Z of artists and bands from McCaffrey’s extensive collection, as well as pictures and descriptions of the venues where the photographs were taken. Each of the 199 books in this initial limited run will be numbered and signed by Richard and the book's developer and designer Robert Blunt.

