Today (22 June), Health and Food Safety Commissioner Stella Kyriakides (pictured) will be in Athens, Greece, where she will meet with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The commissioner will also meet with Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias. Discussions will focus on the EU Vaccines Strategy and the roll-out of the national vaccination campaign in Greece, as well as the way forward on the proposals under the European Health Union. The meeting with the Minister of Health will be followed by a joint visit to the Mega Vaccination Center ‘Prometheus'.