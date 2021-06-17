Unprotected CVS database exposed sensitive customer searches

There was more data leaked or stolen during the month of January 2021 than there was during the entire year of 2017. This may not come as a surprise, as the amount of data stored on the web has also grown exponentially during those years. What should be alarming though, is that the volume of reported breaches has also grown by triple-digit percentages for several years. Meaning the number of breaches continues to grow, and those breaches are also increasing in severity.