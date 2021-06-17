Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Unprotected CVS database exposed sensitive customer searches

By Zeljka Zorz
helpnetsecurity.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers have discovered an unprotected, exposed online database with over a billion records belonging to American healthcare company CVS Health. The discovery, made by researcher Jeremiah Fowler and the WebsitePlanet research team, happened in March 2021 and the database was secured the next day, after CVS Health was notified and they contacted the (unnamed) third-party vendor in charge of securing the database.

www.helpnetsecurity.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Cloud#Internet Security#Cloud Infrastructure#American#Cvs Health#Websiteplanet#Information Security Team#Cvs Com#Cto#Wiz#Aws#Gcp#Ztna#Appriver#Mfa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
CVS
News Break
Health
News Break
Data Security
Related
BusinessCNET

Volkswagen says vendor data breach exposed 3.3 million customers' information

More than 3.3 million Volkswagen and Audi customers had their data exposed for more than two years, according to the German automaker. In a letter, which TechCrunch obtained and reported on Friday, VW notified Maine's attorney general of the security lapse. The data comes from individuals who did business with VW or Audi between 2014 and 2019, and the unsecured period lasted two years between 2019 and 2021.
HealthABC13 Houston

More than 1 billion CVS data records accidentally exposed, researcher says

An unsecured database of more than a billion search records belonging to CVS Health was accidentally posted online and accessible to the public earlier this spring, ABC News confirms. The non-password protected database was discovered at the end of March by independent cybersecurity researcher Jeremiah Fowler, who then alerted the...
CVSMac Observer

Data Leak Exposes Customer Records With CVS Health

CVS Health recently leaked approximately one billion user records that include email addresses, user IDs, and metadata. The information was discovered in a non-password protected database. CVS Health acted fast and professionally to secure the data and a member of their Information Security Team contacted me the following day and...
HealthGizmodo

One Receipt's Worth of CVS Health Records Were Exposed Online

CVS, that glorious, bustling enterprise where the receipts extend beyond the reaches of man, has suffered a data leak of equally infinite proportion. About a billion user records belonging to CVS Health, the parent company that owns the webbed network of florescent-lit hellscapes, were recently exposed to the internet—leaving email addresses, user IDs and customer metadata publicly visible online.
BusinessDark Reading

This Week in Database Leaks: Cognyte, CVS, Wegmans

Billions of records were found exposed this week due to unprotected databases owned by major corporations and third-party providers. Unsecured cloud-based databases continue to threaten corporate and consumer data, as indicated by a series of reports this week involving incidents at Cognyte, CVS, and Wegmans. First to make headlines this...
Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

Unsecured database exposes 1 billion CVS Health records: 5 things to know

A public database exposed more than 1 billion CVS Health records, according to a June 16 report by ABC News. The unsecured data was discovered by cybersecurity researcher Jeremiah Fowler in late March. He swiftly alerted the company of the breach. CVS said the database was hosted by a third-party...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
TheStreet

Wegmans Notifies Customers Of Database Configuration Issue

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wegmans Food Markets recently notified customers that two databases used for Wegmans internal business purposes were inadvertently left open to potential outside access due to a configuration issue. The issue has since been resolved and all affected information has been secured. What information...
EconomyPosted by
The Hill

Carnival Cruise says customer data exposed in breach

Carnival Cruise says customer and employee data may have been exposed in a data breach in March. Carnival spokesperson Roger Frizzell told The Hill in a statement Friday that the company detected an intrusion to parts of its IT systems on March 19. It quickly shut down the hack, and engaged a cybersecurity firm to investigate.
Softwarepaloaltonetworks.com

New Capabilities Scan for Sensitive and Publicly Exposed Data

There was more data leaked or stolen during the month of January 2021 than there was during the entire year of 2017. This may not come as a surprise, as the amount of data stored on the web has also grown exponentially during those years. What should be alarming though, is that the volume of reported breaches has also grown by triple-digit percentages for several years. Meaning the number of breaches continues to grow, and those breaches are also increasing in severity.
HealthHealthcare IT News

More than 1B CVS Health records exposed in online database

Security researchers earlier this spring discovered a database containing more than a billion records, including emails that could be targeted in a phishing attack for social engineering. The database, which was not password-protected, was flagged by the WebsitePlanet research team in cooperation with Jeremiah Fowler. Public access to the data...
Technologysecuritymagazine.com

DreamHost database leaked 814 million records online, including customer data

The Website Planet research team, in cooperation with security researcher Jeremiah Fowler, discovered a non-password protected database that contained just under one billion records. The exposed records revealed usernames, display names, and emails for WordPress accounts. The monitoring and file logs exposed many internal records that should not have been...
Public SafetyDark Reading

McDonald's Data Breach Exposed Business & Customer Data

An investigation has revealed company data has been breached in the United States, South Korea, and Taiwan. McDonald's has been hit with a data breach in which attackers stole some information from company systems in regions such as the United States, South Korea, and Taiwan, the Wall Street Journal reports.
HealthZDNet

Over a billion records belonging to CVS Health exposed online

In another example of misconfigured cloud services impacting security, over a billion records belonging to CVS Health have been exposed online. On Thursday, WebsitePlanet, together with researcher Jeremiah Fowler, revealed the discovery of an online database belonging to CVS Health. The database was not password-protected and had no form of authentication in place to prevent unauthorized entry.
Healthyournewsnet.com

CVS Data Leak Discovered

A staggering, 1 billion users had their data leaked. This is according to independent cybersecurity researchers. The leak, which happened in March apparently included information like search history. Fortunately you don’t have to be too worried. CVS says the leaked data “did not contain any personally identifiable information of our customers, members, or patients.”