In Partnership With Boss. The original Boss HM-2 Heavy Metal achieved a cult-like status from guitarists looking for the signature "chainsaw" sound of Swedish death metal, produced by the pedal when all the knobs are at 10. The pedal was only in production from 1983-1991 (earlier models made in Japan, later ones made in Taiwan), making them quite expensive on the secondary market. While the pedal appears on the boards of many metal guitarists, it offers a wide range of tones. In fact, it was used for fuzz by David Gilmour on his solo record About Face and Pink Floyd's A Momentary Lapse of Reason.