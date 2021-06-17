Cancel
9 Story moves into Circle Square

By Nico Franks
c21media.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDublin-based 9 Story Distribution International has picked up the global distribution rights to the forthcoming animated comedy series Circle Square. Created by the The Brothers McLeod (Quiff & Boot) and coproduced by Wyndley Animation and Kavaleer Productions, the 40×7′ series is about a community living in nine houses whose differences are what bind them together.

www.c21media.net
