Westbrook’s Shibley sets up Major Content

By Ruth Lawes
c21media.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWestbrook Studios’ executive Eli Shibley is leaving the US-based prodco founded by Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith to launch his own production entity, Major Content. But Shibley, who was senior VP, head of international film for Westbrook Studio, will continue to work on current film and television projects with the studio as well as future projects under a first-look deal with the media company.

