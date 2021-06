Binaiferr and Sanjay Kohli’s popular show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai is back to shooting mode. The show has shifted to a new location recently to shoot new episodes. Manmohan Tiwari ( Rohitashv Gour) shares how excited he is to start shooting again. He says,” I am a workaholic and it is good to be back on set. For an actor, it is a relaxation when we go to a new location, new set. The new location is full of greenery which propels one’s thinking. Last year when the lockdown was announced, we never thought there would be a second wave and another lockdown. So for an actor it is a second setback. No one wants to be sitting idle at home. An actor’s job is to go to the set and work.”