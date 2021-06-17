Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norfolk, VA

Literary Notes: ODU’s Diaz won a Pulitzer. What other authors were honored?

By Erica J. Smith, The Virginian-Pilot
Posted by 
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 8 days ago

The Pulitzer Prizes were announced after this column’s deadline last week — and, as reported later in this newspaper, the winner for poetry is an ODU alum:

Also in books and drama: Fiction, Louise Erdrich, “The Night Watchman” ; general nonfiction, David Zucchino, “Wilmington’s Lie: The Murderous Coup of 1898 and the Rise of White Supremacy”; history, Marcia Chatelain, “Franchise: The Golden Arches in Black America”; biography, the late Les Payne and daughter Tamara Payne, “The Dead Are Arising: The Life of Malcolm X”; and drama, Katori Hall, “The Hot Wing King.” (For the journalism work, see pulitzer.org ; don’t miss the special citation to teenager Darnella Frazier, “For courageously recording the murder of George Floyd, a video that spurred protests against police brutality around the world, highlighting the crucial role of citizens in journalists’ quest for truth and justice.”)

Reminder: Tara Westbrook (“Educated”), Tuesday, 7:30 p.m., The Norfolk Forum. In-person and livestreamed. thenorfolkforum.org , 757-627-8672.

John Bolton book: The Justice Department dropped its Trump-era case against the former national security adviser over his scathing “The Room Where It Happened” and its purported use of classified information. (Washington Post)

You Saw It Coming Dept.: Jared Kushner, son-in-law and top adviser to ex-President Trump, has a deal: a memoir, “the definitive” account of the administration, publisher Broadside said. Due early 2022; financial terms not disclosed. … Also writing: Betsy DeVos, Kayleigh McEnany . (AP, Publishers Lunch, HuffPost)

A new publisher of conservative titles: Two veteran executives have started All Seasons Press “as ideological debates roil a book industry increasingly fueled by demand for political titles,” reports Jeffrey Trachtenberg. Louise Burke headed Simon & Schuster’s Gallery Books Group, and Kate Hartson was editorial director of Center Street until Hachette Book Group dismissed her this year. They say it’s harder for conservative authors to get published in the post-Trump era. (WSJ)

April bookstore sales rose 204% from April 2020, “the worst month of the 2020 sales collapse” — yet were 21% below April 2019, Publishers Weekly wrote.

Sebastian Junger (author of “Fire,” “War,” “Tribe,” others) almost died — of an undiagnosed arterial aneurysm. (The Guardian)

E.L. James’ latest book is “Freed: Fifty Shades Freed as Told by Christian,” a bestseller. In an interview, James referred to the first five Fifty Shades books and said, “I feel the sense of, it wasn’t complete, and now it is, and that goes back to the question, have you finished with this? I have for now. This, hopefully, will give me some freedom to go and explore something else.” (NYT)

Coming to TV: Kay Scarpetta, Patricia Cornwell’s character, in a series from Jamie Lee Curtis’ Comet Pictures, reported Shelf Awareness. ... Likewise, Cathy Park Hong’s essays, “Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning” — frequently ranked as a top book of 2020 — will be a TV series by Greta Lee and A24. Deadline says Hong, the daughter of Korean immigrants, “grew up steeped in shame, suspicion, and melancholy. She would later understand that these ‘minor feelings’ occur when American optimism contradicts your own reality — when you believe the lies you’re told about your own racial identity. Minor feelings are not small, they’re dissonant — and in their tension Hong finds the key to the questions that haunt her.”

New and recent

“The Sweetness of Water” by Nathan Harris, a novel. (Little, Brown, 363 pp.) An Oprah club pick. Toward the end of the Civil War, a grieving father in Georgia encounters two just-freed Black men. Critic Ron Charles writes, “In this strange collision of bereavement and emancipation, an unlikely friendship germinates,” and Harris explores relationships and complications. “What’s most impressive … is how he attends to the lives of these peculiar people while capturing the tectonic tensions at play in the American South.” (Washington Post)

“Better Not Bitter: Living on Purpose in the Pursuit of Racial Justice” by Yusef Salaam , imprisoned almost seven years on a wrongful conviction of rape and assault in the 1989 Central Park jogger case. Here he has “reimagined his pain as power” and “is intent on using his personal story as a launching pad for racial justice,” says a reviewer in Shelf Awareness. (Grand Central, 304 pp.)

— Erica J. Smith, erica.smith@pilotonline.com

Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Entertainment
Norfolk, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
State
Georgia State
Norfolk, VA
Entertainment
City
Norfolk, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Lee Curtis
Person
Sebastian Junger
Person
Oprah
Person
George Floyd
Person
Katori Hall
Person
Betsy Devos
Person
Jared Kushner
Person
Patricia Cornwell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pulitzer Prizes#Odu#Nonfiction Books#Classified Information#Odu#The Norfolk Forum#Thenorfolkforum Org#The Justice Department#Washington Post#Ap#Publishers Lunch#Huffpost#All Seasons Press#Simon Schuster#Gallery Books Group#Hachette Book Group#Wsj#Publishers Weekly#Shelf Awareness#A24
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Harris makes highly anticipated trip to border

Vice President Harris on Friday made a closely watched trip to the southern border, where she met with border agents and young migrants and doubled down on the need to focus on the reason people are making the journey to the U.S. from Mexico and Central America. Harris traveled to...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden calls on Afghans to 'decide their future' as withdrawal nears end

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his former political foe, Abdullah Abdullah, on Friday at the White House where he called on Afghans to decide the future of their country as the last U.S. troops pack up after 20 years of war and government forces struggle to repel Taliban advances.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears' ex Kevin Federline wants her to be ‘happy, healthy’ amid conservatorship battle, attorney says

Kevin Federline is sending nothing but positive vibes to his ex-wife Britney Spears, whom he was married to from 2004 to 2007. In years past, the former dancer was known in pop culture circles as "K-Fed" and even saw his last name turned into a verb – called getting "Federlined" – for the victory many believe he claimed in his divorce from Spears. Federline was granted sole custody of the ex-couple's two sons: Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14.