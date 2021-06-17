Literary Notes: ODU’s Diaz won a Pulitzer. What other authors were honored?

The Pulitzer Prizes were announced after this column’s deadline last week — and, as reported later in this newspaper, the winner for poetry is an ODU alum:

Also in books and drama: Fiction, Louise Erdrich, “The Night Watchman” ; general nonfiction, David Zucchino, “Wilmington’s Lie: The Murderous Coup of 1898 and the Rise of White Supremacy”; history, Marcia Chatelain, “Franchise: The Golden Arches in Black America”; biography, the late Les Payne and daughter Tamara Payne, “The Dead Are Arising: The Life of Malcolm X”; and drama, Katori Hall, “The Hot Wing King.” (For the journalism work, see pulitzer.org ; don’t miss the special citation to teenager Darnella Frazier, “For courageously recording the murder of George Floyd, a video that spurred protests against police brutality around the world, highlighting the crucial role of citizens in journalists’ quest for truth and justice.”)

Reminder: Tara Westbrook (“Educated”), Tuesday, 7:30 p.m., The Norfolk Forum. In-person and livestreamed. thenorfolkforum.org , 757-627-8672.

John Bolton book: The Justice Department dropped its Trump-era case against the former national security adviser over his scathing “The Room Where It Happened” and its purported use of classified information. (Washington Post)

You Saw It Coming Dept.: Jared Kushner, son-in-law and top adviser to ex-President Trump, has a deal: a memoir, “the definitive” account of the administration, publisher Broadside said. Due early 2022; financial terms not disclosed. … Also writing: Betsy DeVos, Kayleigh McEnany . (AP, Publishers Lunch, HuffPost)

A new publisher of conservative titles: Two veteran executives have started All Seasons Press “as ideological debates roil a book industry increasingly fueled by demand for political titles,” reports Jeffrey Trachtenberg. Louise Burke headed Simon & Schuster’s Gallery Books Group, and Kate Hartson was editorial director of Center Street until Hachette Book Group dismissed her this year. They say it’s harder for conservative authors to get published in the post-Trump era. (WSJ)

April bookstore sales rose 204% from April 2020, “the worst month of the 2020 sales collapse” — yet were 21% below April 2019, Publishers Weekly wrote.

Sebastian Junger (author of “Fire,” “War,” “Tribe,” others) almost died — of an undiagnosed arterial aneurysm. (The Guardian)

E.L. James’ latest book is “Freed: Fifty Shades Freed as Told by Christian,” a bestseller. In an interview, James referred to the first five Fifty Shades books and said, “I feel the sense of, it wasn’t complete, and now it is, and that goes back to the question, have you finished with this? I have for now. This, hopefully, will give me some freedom to go and explore something else.” (NYT)

Coming to TV: Kay Scarpetta, Patricia Cornwell’s character, in a series from Jamie Lee Curtis’ Comet Pictures, reported Shelf Awareness. ... Likewise, Cathy Park Hong’s essays, “Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning” — frequently ranked as a top book of 2020 — will be a TV series by Greta Lee and A24. Deadline says Hong, the daughter of Korean immigrants, “grew up steeped in shame, suspicion, and melancholy. She would later understand that these ‘minor feelings’ occur when American optimism contradicts your own reality — when you believe the lies you’re told about your own racial identity. Minor feelings are not small, they’re dissonant — and in their tension Hong finds the key to the questions that haunt her.”

New and recent

“The Sweetness of Water” by Nathan Harris, a novel. (Little, Brown, 363 pp.) An Oprah club pick. Toward the end of the Civil War, a grieving father in Georgia encounters two just-freed Black men. Critic Ron Charles writes, “In this strange collision of bereavement and emancipation, an unlikely friendship germinates,” and Harris explores relationships and complications. “What’s most impressive … is how he attends to the lives of these peculiar people while capturing the tectonic tensions at play in the American South.” (Washington Post)

“Better Not Bitter: Living on Purpose in the Pursuit of Racial Justice” by Yusef Salaam , imprisoned almost seven years on a wrongful conviction of rape and assault in the 1989 Central Park jogger case. Here he has “reimagined his pain as power” and “is intent on using his personal story as a launching pad for racial justice,” says a reviewer in Shelf Awareness. (Grand Central, 304 pp.)

