Britain's Brexit minister was to hold talks in the French capital Thursday on the fishing rights crisis that has further strained already tense relations between London and Paris. The meeting comes a day after a French court released a British trawler impounded for a week in the dispute, amid signs from both sides of renewed interest in a negotiated solution to stave off a trade war. Brexit minister David Frost will sit down with French Europe Minister Clement Beaune. A close ally of President Emmanuel Macron, Beaune is vocal in his belief that France should not pay for what he sees as Britain's mistake of leaving the EU.

U.K. ・ 2 DAYS AGO