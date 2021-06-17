Cancel
Cancer

BRN2 is a non-canonical melanoma tumor-suppressor

By Michael Hamm, Pierre Sohier, Valérie Petit, Jérémy H. Raymond, Véronique Delmas, Madeleine Le Coz, Franck Gesbert, Colin Kenny, Zackie Aktary, Marie Pouteaux, Florian Rambow, Alain Sarasin, Nisamanee Charoenchon, Alfonso Bellacosa, Luis Sanchez-del-Campo, Laura Mosteo, Martin Lauss, Dies Meijer, Eirikur Steingrimsson, Göran B. Jönsson, Robert A. Cornell, Irwin Davidson, Colin R. Goding, Lionel Larue
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the major drivers of melanoma initiation, including activation of NRAS/BRAF and loss of PTEN or CDKN2A, have been identified, the role of key transcription factors that impose altered transcriptional states in response to deregulated signaling is not well understood. The POU domain transcription factor BRN2 is a key regulator of melanoma invasion, yet its role in melanoma initiation remains unknown. Here, in a BrafV600E PtenF/+ context, we show that BRN2 haplo-insufficiency promotes melanoma initiation and metastasis. However, metastatic colonization is less efficient in the absence of Brn2. Mechanistically, BRN2 directly induces PTEN expression and in consequence represses PI3K signaling. Moreover, MITF, a BRN2 target, represses PTEN transcription. Collectively, our results suggest that on a PTEN heterozygous background somatic deletion of one BRN2 allele and temporal regulation of the other allele elicits melanoma initiation and progression.

www.nature.com
CancerNature.com

The sentinel node invasion level (SNIL) as a prognostic parameter in melanoma

Sentinel lymph node (SN) tumor burden is becoming increasingly important and is likely to be included in future N classifications in melanoma. Our aim was to investigate the prognostic significance of melanoma infiltration of various anatomically defined lymph node substructures. This retrospective cohort study included 1250 consecutive patients with SN biopsy. The pathology protocol required description of metastatic infiltration of each of the following lymph node substructures: intracapsular lymph vessels, subcapsular and transverse sinuses, cortex, paracortex, medulla, and capsule. Within the SN with the highest tumor burden, the SN invasion level (SNIL) was defined as follows: SNIL 1 = melanoma cells confined to intracapsular lymph vessels, subcapsular or transverse sinuses; SNIL 2 = melanoma infiltrating the cortex or paracortex; SNIL 3 = melanoma infiltrating the medulla or capsule. We classified 338 SN-positive patients according to the non-metric SNIL. Using Kaplan–Meier estimates and Cox models, recurrence-free survival (RFS), melanoma-specific survival (MSS) and nodal basin recurrence rates were analyzed. The median follow-up time was 75 months. The SNIL divided the SN-positive population into three groups with significantly different RFS, MSS, and nodal basin recurrence probabilities. The MSS of patients with SNIL 1 was virtually identical to that of SN-negative patients, whereas outgrowth of the metastasis from the parenchyma into the fibrous capsule or the medulla of the lymph node indicated a very poor prognosis. Thus, the SNIL may help to better assess the benefit-risk ratio of adjuvant therapies in patients with different SN metastasis patterns.
CancerNature.com

Tumor microenvironment and radioresistance

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. Metastasis is not the result of a random event, as cancer cells can sustain and proliferate actively only in a suitable tissue microenvironment and then form metastases. Since Dr. Stephen Paget in the United Kingdom proposed the seed and soil hypothesis of cancer metastasis based on the analogy that plant seeds germinate and grow only in appropriate soil, considerable attention has focused on both extracellular environmental factors that affect the growth of cancer cells and the tissue structure that influences the microenvironment. Malignant tumor tissues consist of not only cancer cells but also a wide variety of other cells responsible for the inflammatory response, formation of blood vessels, immune response, and support of the tumor tissue architecture, forming a complex cellular society. It is also known that the amounts of oxygen and nutrients supplied to each cell differ depending on the distance from tumor blood vessels in tumor tissue. Here, we provide an overview of the tumor microenvironment and characteristics of tumor tissues, both of which affect the malignant phenotypes and radioresistance of cancer cells, focusing on the following keywords: diversity of oxygen and nutrient microenvironment in tumor tissue, inflammation, immunity, and tumor vasculature.
ScienceNature.com

The clinicopathologic spectrum and genomic landscape of de-/trans-differentiated melanoma

Dedifferentiation and transdifferentiation are rare and only poorly understood phenomena in cutaneous melanoma. To study this disease more comprehensively we have retrieved 11 primary cutaneous melanomas from our pathology archives showing biphasic features characterized by a conventional melanoma and additional areas of de-/trans-differentiation as defined by a lack of immunohistochemical expression of all conventional melanocytic markers (S-100 protein, SOX10, Melan-A, and HMB-45). The clinical, histologic, and immunohistochemical findings were recorded and follow-up was obtained. The patients were mostly elderly (median: 81 years; range: 42–86 years) without significant gender predilection, and the sun-exposed skin of the head and neck area was most commonly affected. The tumors were deeply invasive with a mean depth of 7 mm (range: 4–80 mm). The dedifferentiated component showed atypical fibroxanthoma-like features in the majority of cases (7), while additional rhabdomyosarcomatous and epithelial transdifferentiation was noted histologically and/or immunohistochemically in two tumors each. The background conventional melanoma component was of desmoplastic (4), superficial spreading (3), nodular (2), lentigo maligna (1), or spindle cell (1) types. For the seven patients with available follow-up data (median follow-up period of 25 months; range: 8–36 months), two died from their disease, and three developed metastases. Next-generation sequencing of the cohort revealed somatic mutations of established melanoma drivers including mainly NF1 mutations (5) in the conventional component, which was also detected in the corresponding de-/trans-differentiated component. In summary, the diagnosis of primary cutaneous de-/trans-differentiated melanoma is challenging and depends on the morphologic identification of conventional melanoma. Molecular analysis is diagnostically helpful as the mutated gene profile is shared between the conventional and de-/trans-differentiated components. Importantly, de-/trans-differentiation does not appear to confer a more aggressive behavior.
CancerNature.com

Whole-exome sequencing of alpha-fetoprotein producing gastric carcinoma reveals genomic profile and therapeutic targets

Alpha-fetoprotein producing gastric carcinoma (AFPGC) is a rare and aggressive subtype of gastric cancer. However, little is known about the genomic features of this disease. We perform whole-exome sequencing analysis of AFPGC, and identify 34 significantly mutated genes. Somatic copy number alterations analysis reveals several significant focal amplifications (e.g. 19q12, 17q12) and focal deletions (e.g. 1p36.11, 9p21.3), and some of these negatively affect the patient prognosis. Comparative analyses reveal that AFPGC has distinct genomic features from gastric cancer of The Cancer Genome Atlas as well as four molecular subtypes. Several frequently altered genes with potential as therapeutic targets are identified in AFPGC. Further analysis reveals that AFPGC with amplification of CCNE1 at 19q12 and/or ERBB2 at 17q12 show poorer survival and more aggressive. Subsequently, based on our established patient-derived xenograft models for AFPGC, translational research is performed and the therapeutic value of targeting CCNE1 and ERBB2 is validated. In this work, we provide an understanding of genomic characteristics of AFPGC and propose a platform to explore and validate the genome-guided personalized treatment for this disease.
CancerMedicalXpress

'Suffocating' cancer: Improved melanoma immunotherapy

Hypoxia, or the inadequate oxygenation of a tissue, is a condition occurring frequently in all solid tumors such as melanoma skin cancer. Melanoma cells are not only able to survive oxygen deprivation, but also to use it to their own advantage by hijacking the anti-tumor immune response and developing resistance mechanisms to conventional anti-cancer therapies. A key gene responsible for cancer cell adaptation to hypoxia is HIF-1α (Hypoxia Inducible Factor-1 alpha).
CancerNature.com

Oncological evaluation in the perioperative period using cfDNA with BRAF V600E mutation in patients with colorectal cancer

The detection of circulating cell-free DNA (cfDNA) by liquid biopsy is reported to provide prognostic information in colorectal cancer (CRC). Although the frequency of BRAF V600E mutation in CRC is less than 10%, it is associated with poor responses to conventional chemotherapy. We conducted a prospective study to investigate the relationship between the perioperative mutant allele frequency (MAF) of BRAF V600E and tumor recurrence, and to evaluate the possibility of early detection of recurrence. Among 362 patients who underwent radical resection, cfDNA was extracted from the perioperative blood of 11 CRC patients with BRAF V600E mutation and analyzed using the digital polymerase chain reaction (dPCR) system. The median follow-up time was 22 months, and there were four cases of recurrence. Although there was no correlation between recurrence and the perioperative MAF of BRAF V600E, tumor diameter was correlated with the MAF (p = 0.024), and the MAF increased with time in two patients from whom additional samples were obtained prior to recurrence. In this study, we identified a correlation between the pathological tumor diameter and the MAF, but it was difficult to predict recurrence by measuring cfDNA with BRAF V600E mutation in the perioperative period of radical resection of CRC.
CancerNature.com

An integrated framework for quantifying immune-tumour interactions in a 3D co-culture model

Investigational in vitro models that reflect the complexity of the interaction between the immune system and tumours are limited and difficult to establish. Herein, we present a platform to study the tumour-immune interaction using a co-culture between cancer spheroids and activated immune cells. An algorithm was developed for analysis of confocal images of the co-culture to evaluate the following quantitatively; immune cell infiltration, spheroid roundness and spheroid growth. As a proof of concept, the effect of the glucocorticoid stress hormone, cortisol was tested on 66CL4 co-culture model. Results were comparable to 66CL4 syngeneic in vivo mouse model undergoing psychological stress. Furthermore, administration of glucocorticoid receptor antagonists demonstrated the use of this model to determine the effect of treatments on the immune-tumour interplay. In conclusion, we provide a method of quantifying the interaction between the immune system and cancer, which can become a screening tool in immunotherapy design.
CancerNature.com

Intratumoral follicular regulatory T cells curtail anti-PD-1 treatment efficacy

Immune-checkpoint blockade (ICB) has shown remarkable clinical success in boosting antitumor immunity. However, the breadth of its cellular targets and specific mode of action remain elusive. We find that tumor-infiltrating follicular regulatory T (TFR) cells are prevalent in tumor tissues of several cancer types. They are primarily located within tertiary lymphoid structures and exhibit superior suppressive capacity and in vivo persistence as compared with regulatory T cells, with which they share a clonal and developmental relationship. In syngeneic tumor models, anti-PD-1 treatment increases the number of tumor-infiltrating TFR cells. Both TFR cell deficiency and the depletion of TFR cells with anti-CTLA-4 before anti-PD-1 treatment improve tumor control in mice. Notably, in a cohort of 271 patients with melanoma, treatment with anti-CTLA-4 followed by anti-PD-1 at progression was associated with better a survival outcome than monotherapy with anti-PD-1 or anti-CTLA-4, anti-PD-1 followed by anti-CTLA-4 at progression or concomitant combination therapy.
ScienceNature.com

Dissecting regulatory pathways for transcription recovery following DNA damage reveals a non-canonical function of the histone chaperone HIRA

Transcription restart after a genotoxic challenge is a fundamental yet poorly understood process. Here, we dissect the interplay between transcription and chromatin restoration after DNA damage by focusing on the human histone chaperone complex HIRA, which is required for transcription recovery post UV. We demonstrate that HIRA is recruited to UV-damaged chromatin via the ubiquitin-dependent segregase VCP to deposit new H3.3 histones. However, this local activity of HIRA is dispensable for transcription recovery. Instead, we reveal a genome-wide function of HIRA in transcription restart that is independent of new H3.3 and not restricted to UV-damaged loci. HIRA coordinates with ASF1B to control transcription restart by two independent pathways: by stabilising the associated subunit UBN2 and by reducing the expression of the transcription repressor ATF3. Thus, HIRA primes UV-damaged chromatin for transcription restart at least in part by relieving transcription inhibition rather than by depositing new H3.3 as an activating bookmark.
CancerNature.com

SIRT2 promotes murine melanoma progression through natural killer cell inhibition

SIRT2, an NAD+-dependent histone deacetylase, has been shown to play a pivotal role in various physiological processes, however, its role in cancer is currently controversial. In recent years, SIRT2 has been described as both a tumor suppressor and oncogene with divergent expression and function in various malignancies. Using murine allograft melanoma models, our results suggest increased systemic expression of SIRT2 promotes tumor progression. In this study, SIRT2-overexpressing mice exhibited enhanced tumor growth and larger tumor volumes compared to their wild-type littermates. Mechanistically, systemic overexpression of SIRT2 reduces the number of tumor-infiltrating natural killer (NK) cells and suppresses NK cell function and proliferation within the tumor microenvironment (TME). Furthermore, despite the enhancing effect of NK cell depletion on tumor volume and growth rate in wild-type littermate mice, this effect was diminished in SIRT2-overexpressing mice. Lastly, pharmacological inhibition of SIRT2 increases NK cell tumor infiltration and suppresses allograft melanoma tumor growth. The findings of this study identify a dynamic functional interaction between systemic SIRT2 and NK cell activity, which controls melanoma tumor progression. Given the recent renewed interest in NK-cell-mediated immunotherapy response, SIRT2 could present a new opportunity to mediate immunotherapy response and resistance.
ScienceNature.com

Detection of quantitative trait loci from RNA-seq data with or without genotypes using BaseQTL

Detecting genetic variants associated with traits (quantitative trait loci, QTL) requires genotyped study individuals. Here we describe BaseQTL, a Bayesian method that exploits allele-specific expression to map molecular QTL from sequencing reads (eQTL for gene expression) even when no genotypes are available. When used with genotypes to map eQTL, BaseQTL has lower error rates and increased power compared with existing QTL mapping methods. Running without genotypes limits how many tests can be performed, but due to the proximity of QTL variants to gene bodies, the 2.8% of variants within a 100 kB window that could be tested contained 26% of eQTL detectable with genotypes. eQTL effect estimates were invariably consistent between analyses performed with and without genotypes. Often, sequencing data may be generated in the absence of genotypes on patients and controls in differential expression studies, and we identified an apparent psoriasis-specific eQTL for GSTP1 in one such dataset, providing new insights into disease-dependent gene regulation.
ScienceNature.com

Diversity-oriented synthesis of glycomimetics

Glycomimetics are structural mimics of naturally occurring carbohydrates and represent important therapeutic leads in several disease treatments. However, the structural and stereochemical complexity inherent to glycomimetics often challenges medicinal chemistry efforts and is incompatible with diversity-oriented synthesis approaches. Here, we describe a one-pot proline-catalyzed aldehyde α-functionalization/aldol reaction that produces an array of stereochemically well-defined glycomimetic building blocks containing fluoro, chloro, bromo, trifluoromethylthio and azodicarboxylate functional groups. Using density functional theory calculations, we demonstrate both steric and electrostatic interactions play key diastereodiscriminating roles in the dynamic kinetic resolution. The utility of this simple process for generating large and diverse libraries of glycomimetics is demonstrated in the rapid production of iminosugars, nucleoside analogues, carbasugars and carbohydrates from common intermediates.
CancerNature.com

The c-Abl inhibitor, radotinib induces apoptosis in multiple myeloma cells via mitochondrial-dependent pathway

Multiple myeloma (MM) is a hematological cancer resulting from accumulated abnormal plasma cells. Unfortunately, MM remains an incurable disease, as relapse is very common. Therefore, there is urgent need to develop new treatment options for MM. Radotinib is a novel anti-cancer drug, currently approved in South Korea for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia patients. Its mechanism of action involves inhibition of the tyrosine kinase Bcr-Abl and the platelet-derived growth factor receptor. Generally, the mechanism of inhibition of non-receptor tyrosine kinase c-Abl has played an essential role in the inhibition of cancer progression. However, little is known regarding the effects of the c-Abl inhibitor, radotinib on MM cells. In this study, we analyzed the effect of radotinib on multiple myeloma cells. Interestingly, radotinib caused apoptosis in MM cells including RPMI-8226, MM.1S, and IM-9 cells, even in the absence of c-kit expression in 2 of these lines. Radotinib treatment significantly increased the number Annexin V-positive cells and decreased the mitochondrial membrane potential in MM cells. Additionally, we observed that cytochrome C was localized in the cytosol of radotinib-treated MM cells. Moreover, radotinib decreased the expression of Bcl-2 and Bcl-xL, and increased the expression of Bax and Bak in MM cells. Furthermore, radotinib promoted caspase pathway activation by inducing the expression and activity of caspase-3, -7, and -9. Expression of cleaved PARP-1 was also increased by radotinib treatment in various MM cells. In addition, radotinib significantly suppressed MM cell growth in a xenograft animal model using RPMI-8226 cells, and killed ex vivo myeloma cells from patients. In conclusion, radotinib may play an important role as a candidate agent or chemosensitizer for the treatment of MM.
HealthNature.com

Microglial﻿ signalling pathway deficits associated with the patient derived R47H TREM2 variants linked to AD indicate inability to activate inflammasome

The R47H variant of the microglial membrane receptor TREM2 is linked to increased risk of late onset Alzheimer’s disease. Human induced pluripotent stem cell derived microglia (iPS-Mg) from patient iPSC lines expressing the AD-linked R47Hhet TREM2 variant, common variant (Cv) or an R47Hhom CRISPR edited line and its isogeneic control, demonstrated that R47H-expressing iPS-Mg expressed a deficit in signal transduction in response to the TREM2 endogenous ligand phosphatidylserine with reduced pSYK-pERK1/2 signalling and a reduced NLRP3 inflammasome response, (including ASC speck formation, Caspase-1 activation and IL-1beta secretion). Apoptotic cell phagocytosis and soluble TREM2 shedding were unaltered, suggesting a disjoint between these pathways and the signalling cascades downstream of TREM2 in R47H-expressing iPS-Mg, whilst metabolic deficits in glycolytic capacity and maximum respiration were reversed when R47H expressing iPS-Mg were exposed to PS+ expressing cells. These findings suggest that R47H-expressing microglia are unable to respond fully to cell damage signals such as phosphatidylserine, which may contribute to the progression of neurodegeneration in late-onset AD.
GoogleNature.com

Th17/IL-17 induces endothelial cell senescence via activation of NF-κB/p53/Rb signaling pathway

Cellular senescence is a key mechanism of age-related vascular endothelial dysfunction. Interleukin-17A (IL-17A) is an inflammatory cytokine produced by Th17 cells (a subgroup of helper T cells), which is a key factor in the development of atherosclerosis. However, the effect of IL-17A on the senescence of vascular endothelial cells is still unclear. In this study, we aimed to explore the role of IL-17A on endothelial cell senescence and its signaling pathways associated with senescence. The proportion of Th17 cells in the spleen and the expression levels of IL-17A, IL-6, and vascular cell adhesion molecule-1 (VCAM-1) in mice of different ages were increased with aging. In vitro experiments showed that proliferation was inhibited, senescent β-galactosidase and senescence-associated proteins (p16, p19, p21, and p53) of mouse aortic endothelial cells (MAECs) were increased with IL-17A treatment. Blocking the NF-κB pathway with ammonium pyrrolidinedithiocarbamate (PDTC) successfully inhibited IL-17A-induced expression of senescence-associated proteins. In conclusion, our data reveal a previously unsuspected link between IL-17A and endothelial cell senescence, which was mediated by the NF-κB /p53/Rb pathway.
ChemistryNature.com

Water﻿ vapor induced self-assembly of islands/honeycomb structure by secondary phase separation in polystyrene solution with bimodal molecular weight distribution

The formation of complex structures in thin films is of interest in many fields. Segregation of polymer chains of different molecular weights is a well-known process. However, here, polystyrene with bimodal molecular weight distribution, but no additional chemical modification was used. It was proven that at certain conditions, the phase separation occurred between two fractions of bimodal polystyrene/methyl ethyl ketone solution. The films were prepared by spin-coating, and the segregation between polystyrene phases was investigated by force spectroscopy. Next, water vapour induced secondary phase separation was investigated. The introduction of moist airflow induced the self-assembly of the lower molecular weight into islands and the heavier fraction into a honeycomb. As a result, an easy, fast, and effective method of obtaining island/honeycomb morphologies was demonstrated. The possible mechanisms of the formation of such structures were discussed.
ScienceNature.com

Prioritization of cell types responsive to biological perturbations in single-cell data with Augur

Advances in single-cell genomics now enable large-scale comparisons of cell states across two or more experimental conditions. Numerous statistical tools are available to identify individual genes, proteins or chromatin regions that differ between conditions, but many experiments require inferences at the level of cell types, as opposed to individual analytes. We developed Augur to prioritize the cell types within a complex tissue that are most responsive to an experimental perturbation. In this protocol, we outline the application of Augur to single-cell RNA-seq data, proceeding from a genes-by-cells count matrix to a list of cell types ranked on the basis of their separability following a perturbation. We provide detailed instructions to enable investigators with limited experience in computational biology to perform cell-type prioritization within their own datasets and visualize the results. Moreover, we demonstrate the application of Augur in several more specialized workflows, including the use of RNA velocity for acute perturbations, experimental designs with multiple conditions, differential prioritization between two comparisons, and single-cell transcriptome imaging data. For a dataset containing on the order of 20,000 genes and 20 cell types, this protocol typically takes 1–4 h to complete.
CancerNature.com

Kras activation in endometrial organoids drives cellular transformation and epithelial-mesenchymal transition

KRAS, an oncogene, is frequently activated by mutations in many cancers. Kras-driven adenocarcinoma development in the lung, pancreas, and biliary tract has been extensively studied using gene targeting in mice. By taking the organoid- and allograft-based genetic approach to these organs, essentially the same results as in vivo models were obtained in terms of tumor development. To verify the applicability of this approach to other organs, we investigated whether the combination of Kras activation and Pten inactivation, which gives rise to endometrial tumors in mice, could transform murine endometrial organoids in the subcutis of immunodeficient mice. We found that in KrasG12D-expressing endometrial organoids, Pten knockdown did not confer tumorigenicity, but Cdkn2a knockdown or Trp53 deletion led to the development of carcinosarcoma (CS), a rare, aggressive tumor comprising both carcinoma and sarcoma. Although they originated from epithelial cells, some CS cells expressed both epithelial and mesenchymal markers. Upon inoculation in immunodeficient mice, tumor-derived round organoids developed carcinoma or CS, whereas spindle-shaped organoids formed monophasic sarcoma only, suggesting an irreversible epithelial-mesenchymal transition during the transformation of endometrial cells and progression. As commonly observed in mutant Kras-driven tumors, the deletion of the wild-type Kras allele was identified in most induced tumors, whereas some epithelial cells in CS-derived organoids were unexpectedly negative for KrasG12D. Collectively, we showed that the oncogenic potential of KrasG12D and the histological features of derived tumors are context-dependent and varies according to the organ type and experimental settings. Our findings provide novel insights into the mechanisms underlying tissue-specific Kras-driven tumorigenesis.
CancerNature.com

Novel circular RNA circSLIT2 facilitates the aerobic glycolysis of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma via miR-510-5p/c-Myc/LDHA axis

Increasing evidence has indicated the great diagnostic and therapeutic potentials of circular RNAs (circRNAs) in human cancers. Although the biological roles of circRNAs in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) have been partially annotated, the potential regulatory mechanism of circRNAs in PDAC tumorigenesis remains poorly understood. Here, our study found that the novel circRNA circSLIT2 was significantly upregulated in PDAC tissues and cells. Clinically, ectopic high-expression of circSLIT2 was correlated with unfavorable prognosis of PDAC patients. Functional experiments demonstrated that circSLIT2 promoted the aerobic glycolysis and proliferation of PDAC cells in vitro, and circSLIT2 knockdown inhibited tumor growth in vivo. Mechanistically, circSLIT2 acted as miRNA sponge to target miR-510-5p/c-Myc axis. Furthermore, c-Myc bound with the promoter region of lactate dehydrogenase A (LDHA) to activate the transcription. Collectively, present findings reveal that circSLIT2/miR-510-5p/c-Myc/LDHA axis participates in the aerobic glycolysis and carcinogenesis of PDAC, and may act as a promising therapeutic target.
WildlifeNature.com

Morphological change of coiled bacterium Spirosoma linguale with acquisition of β-lactam resistance

Spirosoma linguale is a gram-negative, coiled bacterium belonging to the family Cytophagaceae. Its coiled morphology is unique in contrast to closely related bacteria belonging to the genus Spirosoma, which have a short, rod-shaped morphology. The mechanisms that generate unique cell morphology are still enigmatic. In this study, using the Spirosoma linguale ATCC33905 strain, we isolated β-lactam (cefoperazone and amoxicillin)-resistant clones. These clones showed two different cell morphological changes: relatively loosely curved cells or small, horseshoe-shaped cells. Whole-genome resequencing analysis revealed the genetic determinants of β-lactam resistance and changes in cell morphology. The loose-curved clones commonly had mutations in Slin_5958 genes encoding glutamyl-tRNA amidotransferase B subunit, whereas the small, horseshoe-shaped clones commonly had mutations in either Slin_5165 or Slin_5509 encoding pyruvate dehydrogenase (PDH) components. Two clones, CFP1ESL11 and CFL5ESL4, which carried only one mutation in Slin_5958, showed almost perfectly straight, rod-shaped cells in the presence of amoxicillin. This result suggests that penicillin-binding proteins targeted by amoxicillin play an important role in the formation of a coiled morphology in this bacterium. In contrast, supplementation with acetate did not rescue the growth defect and abnormal cell size of the CFP5ESL9 strain, which carried only one mutation in Slin_5509. These results suggest that PDH is involved in cell-size maintenance in this bacterium.