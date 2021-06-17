Cancel
Hypoxia-induced SETX links replication stress with the unfolded protein response

By Shaliny Ramachandran, Tiffany S. Ma, Jon Griffin, Natalie Ng, Iosifina P. Foskolou, Ming-Shih Hwang, Pedro Victori, Wei-Chen Cheng, Francesca M. Buffa, Katarzyna B. Leszczynska, Sherif F. El-Khamisy, Natalia Gromak, Ester M. Hammond
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTumour hypoxia is associated with poor patient prognosis and therapy resistance. A unique transcriptional response is initiated by hypoxia which includes the rapid activation of numerous transcription factors in a background of reduced global transcription. Here, we show that the biological response to hypoxia includes the accumulation of R-loops and the induction of the RNA/DNA helicase SETX. In the absence of hypoxia-induced SETX, R-loop levels increase, DNA damage accumulates, and DNA replication rates decrease. Therefore, suggesting that, SETX plays a role in protecting cells from DNA damage induced during transcription in hypoxia. Importantly, we propose that the mechanism of SETX induction in hypoxia is reliant on the PERK/ATF4 arm of the unfolded protein response. These data not only highlight the unique cellular response to hypoxia, which includes both a replication stress-dependent DNA damage response and an unfolded protein response but uncover a novel link between these two distinct pathways.

www.nature.com
#Dna Replication#Dna Polymerase#Setx#Atr#Rna#Rnase H#Upr#Ddr#Senataxin
