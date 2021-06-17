Concomitant attenuation of HMGCR expression and activity enhances the growth inhibitory effect of atorvastatin on TGF-β-treated epithelial cancer cells
Epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) in primary tumor cells is a key prerequisite for metastasis initiation. Statins, cholesterol-lowering drugs, can delay metastasis formation in vivo and attenuate the growth and proliferation of tumor cells in vitro. The latter effect is stronger in tumor cells with a mesenchymal-like phenotype than in those with an epithelial one. However, the effect of statins on epithelial cancer cells treated with EMT-inducing growth factors such as transforming growth factor-β (TGF-β) remains unclear. Here, we examined the effect of atorvastatin on two epithelial cancer cell lines following TGF-β treatment. Atorvastatin-induced growth inhibition was stronger in TGF-β-treated cells than in cells not thusly treated. Moreover, treatment of cells with atorvastatin prior to TGF-β treatment enhanced this effect, which was further potentiated by the simultaneous reduction in the expression of the statin target enzyme, 3-hydroxy-3-methylglutaryl coenzyme A reductase (HMGCR). Dual pharmacological targeting of HMGCR can thus strongly inhibit the growth and proliferation of epithelial cancer cells treated with TGF-β and may also improve statin therapy-mediated attenuation of metastasis formation in vivo.www.nature.com