‘The Blacklist': Was Raymond Reddington’s Identity Actually, Finally Revealed?

By Jennifer Maas
imdb.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Wednesday’s episode of “The Blacklist.”) “The Blacklist” returned with a new episode this week, an hour that revealed almost the entire backstory of Raymond “Red” Reddington (James Spader) and Elizabeth Keene’s (Megan Boone) relationship. We say almost, because the installment, titled “Nachalo,” ends before Liz can get the answer to exactly who Red is — though it’s pretty much guaranteed that reveal will come on next week’s Season 8 finale.

www.imdb.com
The Villages, FLvillages-news.com

Megan Boone mum on future after ending run on ‘The Blacklist’

Actress Megan Boone, who was raised right here in The Villages, is keeping mum on her future after ending her run on the popular TV series, “The Blacklist.”. Wednesday night’s show on NBC was the last for Boone, daughter of The Villages Vice President of Sales Jennifer Parr and granddaughter of the late Gary Morse. Boone played FBI agent Elizabeth “Liz” Keen for eight seasons, which by today’s standards is an eternity on television.
TV SeriesPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

The Blacklist finale recap: A blessed life, a tragic end

With their bookend titles, I expected the tone of this "Konets" installment of the season 8 Blacklist finale to match the "Nachalo" installment that came before it. I expected more flashbacks, more black-and-white memories, more unraveling of the mysterious Blacklist mythology, and maybe even Liz dying a slow death after her bullet wound in Latvia. I didn't expect a quick recovery followed by sun-dappled strolls in Central Park, silly helium voices, a series of sweet phone calls to family and friends, and a fairly simple plan for how to move forward after spending an entire season at odds. It wasn't arthouse Blacklist or high octane Blacklist… it was The Blacklist boiled down to its most component parts: Raymond Reddington, Elizabeth Keen, and what they mean to each other.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 8 finale spoilers: Could Liz Keen actually die?

There are inevitably all sorts of questions we’re left to wonder entering The Blacklist season 8 finale, but one of the biggest ones revolves around Liz’s fate. How in the world can it not?. Entering the finale, you probably know at this point that Megan Boone is leaving the show....
TV & VideosPopculture

'The Blacklist': Megan Boone's Exit Has Fans Reeling

The Blacklist fans are in a state of shock after it was confirmed Tuesday that series star Megan Boone will be leaving the series. Boone has been a staple of the beloved NBC crime thriller series for the past eight seasons, starring as series regular Elizabeth "Liz" Keen, a young FBI agent who joins a task force working opposite James Spader’s Raymond "Red" Reddington, a criminal turned informant for the FBI.
TV SeriesHollywood Reporter

The Blacklist

One of the two leads of The Blacklist is departing. Megan Boone will exit the NBC series with the conclusion of season eight. The season finale is scheduled to air June 23, and the…
TV SeriesEW.com

The Blacklist recap: This is a man's world

Arthouse Blacklist wouldn't have the same impact if they rolled the genre out all the time. These black-and-white flashback episodes are a once-every-few-seasons kind of affair. First there was "Cape May" for Katarina, then "Requiem" for Mr. Kaplan, and finally "Rassvet" for Ilya Koslov and Dom. (After that, Elizabeth Keen may have stopped believing in other people's memories as a reliable source for the truth of her own life.) But a flashback episode that brings all those prior episodes together, seamlessly interweaving former flashbacks, new flashbacks, and an entirely new lens through which to view the past, present, and maybe the future - that's a once-in-a-series kind of affair.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Season 8 finale start time

Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC, and if so, when is the season 8 finale going to air? After last week, it’s understandable if you have questions. For season 8 episode 21 entitled “Nachalo,” the network surprised some people when the show aired following Olympic trials on Wednesday night at 10:00 p.m. Eastern. There were a number of viewers unaware of the move, or at the very least unaware that it was airing in a different timeslot. This may be one of the big reasons why The Blacklist posted some of its lowest ratings ever — given how big of an episode it was, the network had to be hoping for something a little bit stronger.
TV Serieswashingtonnewsday.com

Fans of ‘The Blacklist’ have a few theories about the series’ conclusion.

Fans of ‘The Blacklist’ have a few theories about the series’ conclusion. The fates of Raymond “Red” Reddington (James Spader) and Elizabeth Keen have been kept a mystery in Season 8 of The Blacklist (Megan Boone). Their tumultuous connection is at the heart of many of the show’s plotlines, but all good things must come to an end at some point, whether or not there are explanations. Despite the fact that the show has been renewed for a ninth season, fans are already speculating on how the writers will wind up Red and Liz’s story.
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

The Blacklist Season 9 Release Date

NBC, with the season coming to an end on June 23, 2021. The eighth season consists of 22 episodes that run for 40-45 minutes each. With regard to the ninth season, you would be happy to know what we’ve found. On January 26, 2021, NBC ordered the ninth cycle of the show. The announcement came fairly early, after only three episodes of season 8 hit the screens. This news was anticipated, given that the premiere episode of season 8 alone amassed 7.5 million viewers. Although the number of viewers has dropped over the years, the third-longest running scripted TV show on NBC is still a reliable performer and attracts an impressive number of viewers in the delayed and digital viewing. In the 2019-2020 TV season, the show was watched by about 39 million total viewers. It airs in multiple countries and has a profitable deal with Netflix, which also makes it a solid profit generator for Sony Pictures Television Studios.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Is Diego Klattenhoff leaving The Blacklist? Is Donald Ressler dead?

Is Diego Klattenhoff leaving The Blacklist? Entering tonight’s episode, we know that there are questions aplenty on that subject. Go ahead and blame the promo for that! If you saw that preview, there was a moment where Donald Ressler was clearly injured. This means that it’s up to Liz or anyone close to him to ensure that he is okay.
TV & Videosthebharatexpressnews.com

Megan Boone reflects on her stint on the Blacklist as she splits from NBC series

On Wednesday night, The Blacklist’s season 8 finale not only marked the end of this new season, but also the end of Megan Boone’s tenure in the series. NBC announced in January that they are renewing the hit drama series for a ninth season, although it was announced last week that Boone, 38, will not be returning for the ninth season.
TV Seriesimdb.com

The Blacklist Finale: How Did Liz Keen's Story End? And Who Is Red, Really?

The following post contains major spoilers for The Blacklist‘s Season 8 finale. Proceed with caution!. Elizabeth Keen’s name was crossed off The Blacklist on Wednesday night — and it appeared to be done in permanent marker. More from TVLineThe Blacklist's Megan Boone Says Goodbye After 8 Seasons in Heartfelt Post:...
TV & Videosimdb.com

The Blacklist's Megan Boone Says Goodbye After 8 Seasons in Heartfelt Post: 'What a Dream. Thank You All'

After eight seasons playing Liz Keen on NBC’s The Blacklist, Megan Boone is ready to say goodbye. In a heartfelt Instagram post on Wednesday, which she posted as her final Blacklist episode was airing, Boone expressed her gratitude to her fans and coworkers for their support. “This experience, for me, has been an entire life inside of my own life,” she began, alongside a photo of her and costar James Spader in character. “These eight years playing Liz Keen have helped me better define the world and myself, as she set out to do the same. Liz sought incorruptible familial bonds,
TV Seriesasumetech.com

The Blacklist Finale Sneak Peek: Red Has Some Surprising Words for Cooper

Our sneak peek at The Blacklist‘s Season 8 finale might not reveal Red’s real identity, but it does unveil a side of the crime boss that we’ve never seen before. In the exclusive clip embedded above, Red and Dembe return to the Post Office shortly after Red’s recent final showdown with Neville Townsend. Aram is there, too, with Get Well balloons for an on-the-mend Agent Ressler — and he’s so jovial about Ressler’s recovery and Townsend’s demise that he’s downright childlike, inhaling some helium off the balloons in his hand.