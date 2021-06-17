‘The Blacklist': Was Raymond Reddington’s Identity Actually, Finally Revealed?
(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Wednesday’s episode of “The Blacklist.”) “The Blacklist” returned with a new episode this week, an hour that revealed almost the entire backstory of Raymond “Red” Reddington (James Spader) and Elizabeth Keene’s (Megan Boone) relationship. We say almost, because the installment, titled “Nachalo,” ends before Liz can get the answer to exactly who Red is — though it’s pretty much guaranteed that reveal will come on next week’s Season 8 finale.www.imdb.com