Endicott's McAvoy named to district academic All-America team

After a strong freshman college volleyball season, Colleen McAvoy of Endicott and Coventry is set to tour Brazil with a team of U.S. collegians. Courtesy Endicott College

Coventry native Colleen McAvoy is making the grade for the Endicott College women’s volleyball team.

McAvoy, a junior middle blocker, was named to the CoSIDA Division III academic all-district first team as announced by the organization on Monday. She will now appear on the national ballot for selection to the CoSIDA academic All-America team that will be voted on by sports information directors across the country later this month.

A marketing major with a 3.70 grade point average, McAvoy is the second student-athlete in program history to earn CoSIDA all-district honors, joining 2020 graduate Mackenzie Kennedy.

McAvoy is a two-time Commonwealth Coast Conference academic all-conference pick and a multiple Dean’s List honoree. Along with her classwork, she has completed internships with the International Volleyball Hall of Fame and ERA Blanchard & Rosetto.

On the court she is a two-time AVCA all-region honorable mention pick and all-CCC second-team choice. In 2018 she was the AVCA New England Rookie of the Year and CCC Rookie of the Year. She has totaled 403 kills and 146 blocks in her career.

As a senior at Coventry High, she helped the Patriots to the 2017 CIAC Class S state tournament title, averaging 4.9 kills per set and totaling 288 kills in her senior campaign.

LITTLE EAST CONFERENCE

The following area athletes were named to the Spring 2021 Little East all-academic team:

BASEBALL: Eastern Connecticut State — Ryan Bagdasarian (Glastonbury); Luke Broadhurst (Stafford); UMass-Boston — Alessio Pressamarita (East Hartford); Western Connecticut State — Hunter Loomis (Glastonbury); Adam Muzsi (Vernon); Chris Paszek (Glastonbury).

WOMEN’S LACROSSE: Eastern Connecticut State — Sarah Gallagher (South Windsor); Alexa Jacobson (Marlborough); Tristan Kijak (Windsor); Payton Shannon (Vernon); Plymouth State — Marykate Thompson (Glastonbury); Western Connecticut State — Kelli Martin (Suffield).

MEN’S TRACK: Eastern Connecticut State — Kyle Smith (Manchester).