Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coventry, CT

Endicott's McAvoy named to district academic All-America team

By Journal Inquirer Staff
Posted by 
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2laYed_0aX1hfG000
After a strong freshman college volleyball season, Colleen McAvoy of Endicott and Coventry is set to tour Brazil with a team of U.S. collegians. Courtesy Endicott College

Coventry native Colleen McAvoy is making the grade for the Endicott College women’s volleyball team.

McAvoy, a junior middle blocker, was named to the CoSIDA Division III academic all-district first team as announced by the organization on Monday. She will now appear on the national ballot for selection to the CoSIDA academic All-America team that will be voted on by sports information directors across the country later this month.

A marketing major with a 3.70 grade point average, McAvoy is the second student-athlete in program history to earn CoSIDA all-district honors, joining 2020 graduate Mackenzie Kennedy.

McAvoy is a two-time Commonwealth Coast Conference academic all-conference pick and a multiple Dean’s List honoree. Along with her classwork, she has completed internships with the International Volleyball Hall of Fame and ERA Blanchard & Rosetto.

On the court she is a two-time AVCA all-region honorable mention pick and all-CCC second-team choice. In 2018 she was the AVCA New England Rookie of the Year and CCC Rookie of the Year. She has totaled 403 kills and 146 blocks in her career.

As a senior at Coventry High, she helped the Patriots to the 2017 CIAC Class S state tournament title, averaging 4.9 kills per set and totaling 288 kills in her senior campaign.

LITTLE EAST CONFERENCE

The following area athletes were named to the Spring 2021 Little East all-academic team:

BASEBALL: Eastern Connecticut State — Ryan Bagdasarian (Glastonbury); Luke Broadhurst (Stafford); UMass-Boston — Alessio Pressamarita (East Hartford); Western Connecticut State — Hunter Loomis (Glastonbury); Adam Muzsi (Vernon); Chris Paszek (Glastonbury).

WOMEN’S LACROSSE: Eastern Connecticut State — Sarah Gallagher (South Windsor); Alexa Jacobson (Marlborough); Tristan Kijak (Windsor); Payton Shannon (Vernon); Plymouth State — Marykate Thompson (Glastonbury); Western Connecticut State — Kelli Martin (Suffield).

MEN’S TRACK: Eastern Connecticut State — Kyle Smith (Manchester).

Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
3K+
Followers
365
Post
713K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coventry, CT
City
Manchester, CT
City
Marlborough, CT
City
Glastonbury, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
City
South Windsor, CT
City
Suffield, CT
City
East Hartford, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academic All America#Endicott S Mcavoy#Cosida Division Iii#All America#Era Blanchard Rosetto#Ccc#Coventry High#Patriots#Ciac Class S#Eastern Connecticut State#Umass Boston#Western Connecticut State#Plymouth State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lacrosse
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Harris makes highly anticipated trip to border

Vice President Harris on Friday made a closely watched trip to the southern border, where she met with border agents and young migrants and doubled down on the need to focus on the reason people are making the journey to the U.S. from Mexico and Central America. Harris traveled to...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden calls on Afghans to 'decide their future' as withdrawal nears end

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his former political foe, Abdullah Abdullah, on Friday at the White House where he called on Afghans to decide the future of their country as the last U.S. troops pack up after 20 years of war and government forces struggle to repel Taliban advances.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears' ex Kevin Federline wants her to be ‘happy, healthy’ amid conservatorship battle, attorney says

Kevin Federline is sending nothing but positive vibes to his ex-wife Britney Spears, whom he was married to from 2004 to 2007. In years past, the former dancer was known in pop culture circles as "K-Fed" and even saw his last name turned into a verb – called getting "Federlined" – for the victory many believe he claimed in his divorce from Spears. Federline was granted sole custody of the ex-couple's two sons: Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14.