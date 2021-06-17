Cancel
East Catholic's Heslin earns academic honor

By Journal Inquirer Staff
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 8 days ago

East Catholic High boys lacrosse standout Ryan Heslin has been named an academic All-American by US Lacrosse/Connecticut High School Lacrosse Coaches Association.

He was one of the 16 state players honored for their academic achievements. Heslin is headed to the University of Richmond in the fall and plans to major in neuroscience with the goal of becoming an orthopedic surgeon.

The senior attack finished his final season with 90 goals as East Catholic advanced to its first state tournament championship game. He scored six goals in the Eagles’ Class S tournament semifinal win over Granby, and five goals in the final game loss to St. Joseph-Trumbull.

Heslin was also named to the Class S All-State first team attack as was Somers junior Cooper Barrett, who scored 66 goals for the Spartans as they reached the Class S quarterfinals. East Catholic juniors Trent Sargent (defense) and Ben Carso (short-stick defensive midfield) were first-team picks.

Named to the Class S second team were East Catholic sophomore midfielder Colin Heslin and Tolland junior defender Thomas Sheehan.

Glastonbury senior Jared Mozeleski was a Class L second-team pick on defense.

State poll

The final 2021 GameTimeCT/New Haven Register boys lacrosse poll. First-place votes in parentheses. Points are tabulated on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.

Record Points

1. Ridgefield (11) 16-7 137

2. Darien (3) 19-2 121

3. Fairfield Prep 17-5 118

4. Wilton 15-6 88

5. Staples 15-5 87

6. Greenwich 11-6 48

7. New Canaan 10-8 46

8. Weston 17-4 37

9. St. Joseph 12-8 20

10. Cheshire 14-5 18

(tie) Daniel Hand 15-6 18

Also receiving votes: Fairfield Ludlowe (10-9) 14; New Fairfield (17-1) 10; East Catholic (14-6) 5; Hall (13-4); Glastonbury (10-7) 1.

The following media/coaches voted: Brian Adkins, Foran High; George Baldassare, CHSLCA wxecutive secretary emeritus; Sean Patrick Bowley, GameTimeCT; Jeff Brameier, Darien High; Scott Bulkley, Newtown High’; Chris Dehnel, Patch Media; Michael Fornabaio, Connecticut Post; Ned Griffin, The Day of New London; Scott Hinchey, Glastonbury High; Greg Lederer, Cheshire Herald; John Mathews, Green Farms Academy; Ken McCarthy, Somers High; Dan Nowak, New Haven Register; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report.

