Hawks complete epic comeback, take 3-2 series lead over Sixers

By Rob Parks
FortyEight Minutes
 8 days ago

The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 109-106 to take a 3-2 series lead, rallying from being down as much as 26 points.

The team showed a lot of heart and determination and now have the entire city of Atlanta behind them. Not just the city of Atlanta, Many NBA fans in general are rooting for these young Hawks to advance.

“If you don’t believe, you got to believe now,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said. “We knew what we had to do and we had to do it in a hurry. No quit,” McMillian said.

This was the Hawks second time winning in Philadelphia this series. There confidence is extremely high. That starts with their leader on the court, Trae Young. Young had another exceptional game. Young scored 39 points on 10 of 23 shooting from the field. He played a total of 40 minutes. He also dropped 7 assists. He is becoming a NBA Superstar right before our eyes. This is the stuff legends are made of. Young spoke on his team’s mindset and how they are focused on winning this series.

“We keep fighting no matter what the score is. I’m proud of this team,” Young said. “We have confidence in each other.”

Other Hawks players chipped in and are showing a lot of confidence as well.

  • John Collins scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
  • Danilo Gallinari 16 points and grabbed 8 rebounds.
  • Lou Williams scored 15 points, grabbed 2 rebounds, and dished out 3 assists.

The Hawks now return home to State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The game is Friday, 6/18 at 7:30 pm Eastern.

The Hawks now return home to State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The game is Friday, 6/18 at 7:30 pm Eastern.

ABOUT

Features in-depth basketball news, analysis, rumors, odds, and more from a team of credentialed NBA writers.

 https://fortyeightminutes.com
