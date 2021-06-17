Leona Lewis thanks Michael Costello for apology after accusing designer of ‘humiliating’ her

Leona Lewis has thanked fashion designer Michael Costello for his apology after accusing him of “humiliating” her .

The former X Factor winner claimed that Costello had left her with “deep insecurities” following a perceived snub over a dress she was wearing at a charity fashion show in 2014.

Lewis claimed she was made to feel “very awkward and uncomfortable” as the dress was a sample size and Costello and his team “clearly did not want to alter it”.

In response, Costello challenged the singer’s account, saying that he was “completely blindsided” by the accusations. However, he added that he wanted to apologise if he had “unintentionally hurt” Lewis.

On Wednesday (16 June) afternoon, the “Bleeding Love” musician responded on her Instagram Story.

“I love you guys so much for the support you’ve shown, there are always 2 sides to every story and that’s clear here but I choose forgiveness,” Lewis wrote.

“Michael, Thank you for your apology, I wish you healing and that you feel better. For now today is a new day, spread love.”

Lewis initially made her claims about Costello after the designer spoke out against Chrissy Teigen in the wake of her ongoing bullying scandal .

Costello alleged that the model and TV presenter Teigen once left him suicidal after he was falsely accused of using a racist slur .