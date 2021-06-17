POLITICO Playbook: The inside view from the West Wing on infrastructure
JUST POSTED: Friend of Playbook Olivia Nuzzi profiles New York gubernatorial candidate ANDREW GIULIANI for the next issue of New York magazine. Lots of juicy details: DONALD TRUMP is mad at him. He gave a partially false story to the New York Post about his wife’s ”American Dream” immigration story. New York Republicans want him to end the campaign he just started. And RUDY isn’t invited to the 12-person Giuliani family group chat. “Maybe I’m just a glutton for punishment,” Andrew tells Olivia.www.politico.com