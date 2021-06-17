Cancel
POTUS

POLITICO Playbook: The inside view from the West Wing on infrastructure

By RYAN LIZZA
POLITICO
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJUST POSTED: Friend of Playbook Olivia Nuzzi profiles New York gubernatorial candidate ANDREW GIULIANI for the next issue of New York magazine. Lots of juicy details: DONALD TRUMP is mad at him. He gave a partially false story to the New York Post about his wife’s ”American Dream” immigration story. New York Republicans want him to end the campaign he just started. And RUDY isn’t invited to the 12-person Giuliani family group chat. “Maybe I’m just a glutton for punishment,” Andrew tells Olivia.

www.politico.com
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

GOP senators are furious over Biden pledge tying infrastructure bill to huge Democratic package

Congressional Republicans erupted on Friday after President Biden pledged to reject a bipartisan infrastructure deal unless Congress also approves a broader Democratic spending package. While touting a major breakthrough on bipartisan infrastructure negotiations, Biden said Thursday that he would not sign the $973 billion measure unless lawmakers also sent him...
POTUSabc11.com

Pres. Biden and bipartisan senators have deal on infrastructure

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that "we have a deal," signaling a bipartisan agreement on a $953 billion infrastructure plan that would achieve his top legislative priority and validate his efforts to reach across the political aisle. Biden made a surprise appearance in front of the cameras...
WashingtonExaminer

Biden confirms his infrastructure 'compromise' is a sham

President Joe Biden made it quite clear on Thursday that his attempt to reach a bipartisan deal on Congress’s infrastructure package was just for show. Just hours after announcing that he had reached a “compromise” with Republican and Democratic senators on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, Biden vowed to oppose that very same deal if he was forced to give up the progressive wish list Republicans had rejected from his original proposal.
WashingtonExaminer

Joe Manchin must oppose Chipman for ATF head 

David Chipman, Joe Biden’s pick for director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, supports measures that would turn tens of thousands of Sen. Joe Manchin’s constituents into felons overnight. For that reason alone, voting to confirm Chipman should be a non-starter for the West Virginia Democrat.
WashingtonExaminer

Senate panel deadlocks over Biden ATF nominee

Senate Judiciary Committee members voted along party lines on Thursday on President Joe Biden's nominee as head of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Eleven Democrats supported and 11 Republicans opposed moving the nomination of David Chipman for ATF director to the Senate floor. With the Senate divided...
CNN

This bill is a win-win for Democrats and Republicans

Lanhee Chen writes that Thursday's bipartisan infrastructure agreement, which President Joe Biden said he will support, is a rare win-win for Democrats and Republicans in Washington, D.C. Both sides would gain political advantages from getting this deal through Congress and onto Biden's desk.
Cheney hasn't changed

Cheney hasn't changed

When Rep. Liz Cheney is not in Washington, D.C., she lives a life not all that different from her Wyoming constituents. A mother of five, she recently dropped her youngest son off at a summer camp, and one of her daughters is a rodeo barrel racer. Time away from work means skiing in the winter and hiking in the summer.
POLITICO Playbook: Biden catches his white whale

ENGAGED! — EUGENE DANIELS, a POLITICO White House reporter and co-author of Playbook from South Carolina, and NATE STEPHENS, a social change facilitator from South Dakota. Pic … Another pic … One more pic … OK, a final pic. PRESIDENT AHAB: Well, we’ll be damned. JOE BIDEN appears to have...