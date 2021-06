A couple of weeks ago, we got an in-depth look at what fiery destruction awaits us in Far Cry 6. There are all sorts of weapons to play with. From pistols to assault rifles to homemade disc-launchers to motor-powered miniguns. This weekend, from Ubisoft Forward at E3, we are getting a first look at the post launch content for Far Cry 6 and it gets… weird, to say the least. It is still unclear what the scope of the DLC is, but fans are going to be playing as the big bads from the three previous Far Cry games.