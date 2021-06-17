14030 Machete Park, San Antonio TX 78252

The charming Houghton from our Barrington Collection features an open concept living space with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. The gorgeous kitchen features granite countertops and a large island with a huge workspace that overlooks the family room. The Owner's Suite is nestled in the corner of the home for optimum privacy and boasts a spacious Owner's Bath with double vanity, tiled walk-in shower and walk-in closet. Three additional bedrooms and full bath are located off the family room towards the front of the home. The home is pre-plumbed for water softener. Home automation, a large covered patio, and a two-car garage complete this beautiful home. Estimated availability April 2021!