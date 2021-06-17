Cancel
San Antonio, TX

15111 Maskette Ave, San Antonio TX 78245

charlesjuarez.net
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Roffee from our Barrington Collection features an open concept living space with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Guests are greeted by a lovely foyer that opens up to the main living area. The gorgeous kitchen overlooks the family room and features beautiful granite countertops. The Owner's Suite is nestled in the corner of the home for optimum privacy and boasts a spacious Owner's Bath and massive walk-in closet. Home automation, a covered patio, and a two-car garage complete this charming home. This home has 3 sides masonry, and is in our last gated community (Potranco Run), with easy access to new HEB/shopping, and NISD schools. Estimated availability June 2021!

www.charlesjuarez.net

