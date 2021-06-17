Foo Fighters Re-Open California With Intimate Show for Vaccinated Fans

(From Variety) “I don’t know when it will be safe to sing arm in arm at the top of our lungs. But we will do it again, because we have to,” wrote Dave Grohl for the Atlantic in May of 2020 when things were looking especially bleak. Tuesday night, on the first night of California’s reopening, that day came, as Foo Fighters welcomed back 600 fully vaccinated music fans for the unofficial start to the band’s 26th anniversary tour at the L.A. Valley-area Canyon Club. The Madison Square Garden warm-up gig was announced via social media on June 12.