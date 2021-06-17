Rochester Rhinos owner Vardy: Am I quitting Leicester...?

Newcastle United have turned their attention to Eddie Howe in the search for a new manager after Unai Emery rejected their initial advances.It is understood the club’s new owners, who believed they were close to landing the Villarreal boss as Steve Bruce’s replacement, have swiftly moved on to the 43-year-old, with the post having been vacant now for more than a fortnight.It is understood Emery and Howe were the two names which appeared at the top of a whittled-down shortlist after a series of soundings had been taken by Amanda Staveley’s largely Saudi-backed consortium, and that the Spaniard’s profile initially...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO