Early last week saw the football cycle dominated by Mohamed Salah's contract and news that his adviser, Ramy Abbas Issa, was looking for a hefty bump to his client's wages. Given his contract expires in 2023 -- which means that he can sign with anyone as a free agent in 14 months' time -- and given the fact that Salah's own boss, Jurgen Klopp, suggested he was the best player in the world ("Who is better than him?") following his remarkable hat-trick in Liverpool's 5-0 win at Manchester United, you would imagine Salah is in a pretty strong position.

MLS ・ 9 DAYS AGO