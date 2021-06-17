Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

High-resolution light field prints by nanoscale 3D printing

By John You En Chan, Qifeng Ruan, Menghua Jiang, Hongtao Wang, Hao Wang, Wang Zhang, Cheng-Wei Qiu, Joel K. W. Yang
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA light field print (LFP) displays three-dimensional (3D) information to the naked-eye observer under ambient white light illumination. Changing perspectives of a 3D image are seen by the observer from varying angles. However, LFPs appear pixelated due to limited resolution and misalignment between their lenses and colour pixels. A promising solution to create high-resolution LFPs is through the use of advanced nanofabrication techniques. Here, we use two-photon polymerization lithography as a one-step nanoscale 3D printer to directly fabricate LFPs out of transparent resin. This approach produces simultaneously high spatial resolution (29–45 µm) and high angular resolution (~1.6°) images with smooth motion parallax across 15 × 15 views. Notably, the smallest colour pixel consists of only a single nanopillar (~300 nm diameter). Our LFP signifies a step towards hyper-realistic 3D images that can be applied in print media and security tags for high-value goods.

www.nature.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3d Printing#Google Pixel#Light Source#Int#Lfp#Anaglyph#Tpl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
EngineeringScience Daily

Researchers 3D print rotating microfilter for lab-on-a-chip applications

Researchers have fabricated a magnetically driven rotary microfilter that can be used to filter particles inside a microfluidic device. They made the tiny turning filter by creating a magnetic material that could be used with a very precise 3D printing technique known as two-photon polymerization. Microfluidic devices, also known as...
Coding & Programmingimpactlab.com

NEW AI ALGORITHM UNLOCKS RAPID HIGH-RESOLUTION COLOR 3D PRINTING

Three color 3D printed models created using the team’s new ML software. Image via Charles University. Researchers from Charles University’s Computer Graphics Group (CGG) have developed a machine learning (ML)-based technique that could help unlock the potential of high fidelity color 3D printing. By continually simulating the printing process, the...
Industryautomationworld.com

3D Printed Valves for Field Applications

Not long ago, 3D printing, sometimes referred to as additive manufacturing (AM), was solely relegated to being used for rapid prototyping in the design phases of a product. However, as AM has evolved from using polymers to metal-based materials with greater durability and higher tensile strength, it is increasingly being deployed to print parts for production applications.
Technologygambody.com

What to 3D print in 2021

When a budget 3D printer appears in the house, the question immediately arises, ‘What to 3D print?’ But, of course, we know the answer to this question. And we have already prepared a super selection of STL files for you with the best models to 3D print in 2021. Explore...
EngineeringPhys.org

Development of ultra-high-resolution printed electronics using dual surface architectonics

NIMS has developed a dual surface architectonic process which enables to print submicrometer-scale circuit patterns by increasing the chemical polarity of predetermined areas on surface, thereby promoting selective adhesion of metallic nanoparticles to these areas. In this process, the patterned polarity is achieved by simple treatments in ambient air which increase the surface's adhesiveness to ink in the treated areas. As a result, very fine circuit lines (0.6 µm in width) can be printed.
ChemistryNature.com

Quantitative 3D real-space analysis of Laves phase supraparticles

Assembling binary mixtures of nanoparticles into crystals, gives rise to collective properties depending on the crystal structure and the individual properties of both species. However, quantitative 3D real-space analysis of binary colloidal crystals with a thickness of more than 10 layers of particles has rarely been performed. Here we demonstrate that an excess of one species in the binary nanoparticle mixture suppresses the formation of icosahedral order in the self-assembly in droplets, allowing the study of bulk-like binary crystal structures with a spherical morphology also called supraparticles. As example of the approach, we show single-particle level analysis of over 50 layers of Laves phase binary crystals of hard-sphere-like nanoparticles using electron tomography. We observe a crystalline lattice composed of a random mixture of the Laves phases. The number ratio of the binary species in the crystal lattice matches that of a perfect Laves crystal. Our methodology can be applied to study the structure of a broad range of binary crystals, giving insights into the structure formation mechanisms and structure-property relations of nanomaterials.
ScienceNature.com

Proton gradients from light-harvesting E. coli control DNA assemblies for synthetic cells

Bottom-up and top-down approaches to synthetic biology each employ distinct methodologies with the common aim to harness living systems. Here, we realize a strategic merger of both approaches to convert light into proton gradients for the actuation of synthetic cellular systems. We genetically engineer E. coli to overexpress the light-driven inward-directed proton pump xenorhodopsin and encapsulate them in artificial cell-sized compartments. Exposing the compartments to light-dark cycles, we reversibly switch the pH by almost one pH unit and employ these pH gradients to trigger the attachment of DNA structures to the compartment periphery. For this purpose, a DNA triplex motif serves as a nanomechanical switch responding to the pH-trigger of the E. coli. When DNA origami plates are modified with the pH-sensitive triplex motif, the proton-pumping E. coli can trigger their attachment to giant unilamellar lipid vesicles (GUVs) upon illumination. A DNA cortex is formed upon DNA origami polymerization, which sculpts and deforms the GUVs. We foresee that the combination of bottom-up and top down approaches is an efficient way to engineer synthetic cells.
ChemistryNature.com

Scalable, highly stable Si-based metal-insulator-semiconductor photoanodes for water oxidation fabricated using thin-film reactions and electrodeposition

Metal-insulator-semiconductor (MIS) structures are widely used in Si-based solar water-splitting photoelectrodes to protect the Si layer from corrosion. Typically, there is a tradeoff between efficiency and stability when optimizing insulator thickness. Moreover, lithographic patterning is often required for fabricating MIS photoelectrodes. In this study, we demonstrate improved Si-based MIS photoanodes with thick insulating layers fabricated using thin-film reactions to create localized conduction paths through the insulator and electrodeposition to form metal catalyst islands. These fabrication approaches are low-cost and highly scalable, and yield MIS photoanodes with low onset potential, high saturation current density, and excellent stability. By combining this approach with a p+n-Si buried junction, further improved oxygen evolution reaction (OER) performance is achieved with an onset potential of 0.7 V versus reversible hydrogen electrode (RHE) and saturation current density of 32 mA/cm2 under simulated AM1.5G illumination. Moreover, in stability testing in 1 M KOH aqueous solution, a constant photocurrent density of ~22 mA/cm2 is maintained at 1.3 V versus RHE for 7 days.
PhysicsNature.com

Tunable room-temperature ferromagnetism in Co-doped two-dimensional van der Waals ZnO

The recent discovery of ferromagnetism in two-dimensional van der Waals crystals has provoked a surge of interest in the exploration of fundamental spin interaction in reduced dimensions. However, existing material candidates have several limitations, notably lacking intrinsic room-temperature ferromagnetic order and air stability. Here, motivated by the anomalously high Curie temperature observed in bulk diluted magnetic oxides, we demonstrate room-temperature ferromagnetism in Co-doped graphene-like Zinc Oxide, a chemically stable layered material in air, down to single atom thickness. Through the magneto-optic Kerr effect, superconducting quantum interference device and X-ray magnetic circular dichroism measurements, we observe clear evidences of spontaneous magnetization in such exotic material systems at room temperature and above. Transmission electron microscopy and atomic force microscopy results explicitly exclude the existence of metallic Co or cobalt oxides clusters. X-ray characterizations reveal that the substitutional Co atoms form Co2+ states in the graphitic lattice of ZnO. By varying the Co doping level, we observe transitions between paramagnetic, ferromagnetic and less ordered phases due to the interplay between impurity-band-exchange and super-exchange interactions. Our discovery opens another path to 2D ferromagnetism at room temperature with the advantage of exceptional tunability and robustness.
ComputersNature.com

The power of quantum neural networks

It is unknown whether near-term quantum computers are advantageous for machine learning tasks. In this work we address this question by trying to understand how powerful and trainable quantum machine learning models are in relation to popular classical neural networks. We propose the effective dimension—a measure that captures these qualities—and prove that it can be used to assess any statistical model’s ability to generalize on new data. Crucially, the effective dimension is a data-dependent measure that depends on the Fisher information, which allows us to gauge the ability of a model to train. We demonstrate numerically that a class of quantum neural networks is able to achieve a considerably better effective dimension than comparable feedforward networks and train faster, suggesting an advantage for quantum machine learning, which we verify on real quantum hardware.
ChemistryNature.com

PEG-stabilized coaxial stacking of two-dimensional covalent organic frameworks for enhanced photocatalytic hydrogen evolution

Two-dimensional covalent organic frameworks (2D COFs) featuring periodic frameworks, extended π-conjugation and layered stacking structures, have emerged as a promising class of materials for photocatalytic hydrogen evolution. Nevertheless, the layer-by-layer assembly in 2D COFs is not stable during the photocatalytic cycling in water, causing disordered stacking and declined activity. Here, we report an innovative strategy to stabilize the ordered arrangement of layered structures in 2D COFs for hydrogen evolution. Polyethylene glycol is filled up in the mesopore channels of a β-ketoenamine-linked COF containing benzothiadiazole moiety. This unique feature suppresses the dislocation of neighbouring layers and retains the columnar π-orbital arrays to facilitate free charge transport. The hydrogen evolution rate is therefore remarkably promoted under visible irradiation compared with that of the pristine COF. This study provides a general post-functionalization strategy for 2D COFs to enhance photocatalytic performances.
ChemistryNature.com

General synthesis of single-atom catalysts with high metal loading using graphene quantum dots

Transition-metal single-atom catalysts present extraordinary activity per metal atomic site, but suffer from low metal-atom densities (typically less than 5 wt% or 1 at.%), which limits their overall catalytic performance. Here we report a general method for the synthesis of single-atom catalysts with high transition-metal-atom loadings of up to 40 wt% or 3.8 at.%, representing several-fold improvements compared to benchmarks in the literature. Graphene quantum dots, later interweaved into a carbon matrix, were used as a support, providing numerous anchoring sites and thus facilitating the generation of high densities of transition-metal atoms with sufficient spacing between the metal atoms to avoid aggregation. A significant increase in activity in electrochemical CO2 reduction (used as a representative reaction) was demonstrated on a Ni single-atom catalyst with increased Ni loading.
TechnologyDesign World Network

Stratasys introduces new PolyJet 3D printing solutions for innovative design

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, announced two new PolyJet 3D printers, the Stratasys J35 Pro and the Stratasys J55 Prime, along with new software solutions for research and packaging prototyping. The J35 Pro represents the first multi-material 3D printer for the desktop from Stratasys,...
Aerospace & DefenseNature.com

A novel method to realize a non-uniform heat flux distribution through the variable-speed scanning of an electron beam

Quartz lamp heaters and hypersonic wind tunnel are currently applied in thermal assessment of heat resistant materials and surface of aircraft. However, it is difficult to achieve precise heat flux distribution by quartz lamp heaters, while enormous energy is required by a large scale hypersonic wind tunnel. Electron beam can be focused into a beam spot of millimeter scale by an electromagnetic lens and electron-magnetically deflected to achieve a rapid scanning over a workpiece. Moreover, it is of high energy utilization efficiency when applying an electron beam to heat a metal workpiece. Therefore, we propose to apply an electron beam with a variable speed to establish a novel method to realize various non-uniform heat flux boundary conditions. Besides, an electron beam thermal assessment equipment is devised. To analyze the feasibility of this method, an approach to calculate the heat flux distribution formed by an electron beam with variable-speed scanning is constructed with beam power, diameter of the beam spot and dwell duration of the electron beam at various locations as the key parameters. To realize a desired non-uniform heat flux distribution of the maximum gradient of 1.1 MW/m3, a variable-speed scanning strategy is constructed on basis of the conservation of energy. Compared with the desired heat flux, the maximum deviation of the scanned heat flux is 4.5% and the deviation in the main thermal assessment area is less than 3%. To verify the method, taking the time-average scanned heat flux as the boundary condition, a heat transfer model is constructed and temperature results are calculated. The experiment of variable-speed scanning of an electron beam according to the scanning strategy has been carried out. The measured temperatures are in good agreement with the predicted results at various locations. Temperature fluctuation during the scanning process is analyzed, and it is found to be proportional to the scanned heat flux divided by volumetric heat capacity, which is applicable for different materials up to 3.35 MW/m2. This study provides a novel and effective method for precise realization of various non-uniform heat flux boundary conditions.
ChemistryNature.com

Dyeing of cotton fabric materials with biogenic gold nanoparticles

The present work aimed at synthesizing gold nanoparticles in a biological method employing fruit peel waste dumped in the environment. The peels of Garcinia mangostana (Mangostan), were collected from the nearby tourist spot during the season. The collected fruit peels were washed, dried, powder and extracted by using boiling water and acetone. The precipitated extract was dried and powdered for further use. The dried and powdered peel extract was added to the gold solution and boiled to 80 °C and the color change is observed. The color change indicates the completion of the synthesis of gold nanoparticles. The effect of pH, gold ion concentration, peel extract powder concentration, and the temperature was tested by varying the parameters. The biosynthesized nanoparticles were characterized using the UV–Vis spectrophotometer to identify the surface plasmon resonance peaks corresponding to gold nanoparticles. The bio-moieties responsible for the synthesis of gold nanoparticles were identified using the Fourier Transform Infra-Red Spectroscopy. The crystalline nature was detected by using an X-Ray Diffractometer. Atomic Force Microscope viewed the 3D surface image of the gold nanoparticle. The shape and morphology of the nanoparticle were identified by using a Field Emission Scanning Electron Microscope. The active compounds for gold nanoparticle synthesis were identified using Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry. The gold nanoparticle was synthesized in various colors and used for dyeing cotton fabrics. The dyed cotton materials were exposed to various stress conditions to determine the color fastening.
Electronics3DPrint.com

3D Printing: A Pedalution, Part Five – 13 Scenarios for Market Entry

In the previous articles in the Pedalution series, we looked at the prevalence of 3D printing in cycling and bike components. We’ve also explored what companies are doing with 3D printing and the value chain disruption that is likely with the use of the technology. We additionally laid out “the five forties” and other factors that accelerate 3D printing adoption in the industry and the most likely segments that will adopt 3D printing. Now, we’ll look more broadly at a number of other market segment scenarios that could lead to the adoption of 3D printing in bicycle manufacturing and how likely it is that each will bring about that end result.
Technology3DPrint.com

Free Float: SLM Solutions Introduces Support-Free Metal 3D Printing Tool

In this past weekend’s webinar and event roundup, we told you about the online product launch that SLM Solutions (AM3D.DE) was inviting the industry to attend this week. The selective laser melting leader, which joined the “laser wars” this winter in a big way with the sale of five of its gigantic 12-laser NXG XII 600 systems, claimed it would be introducing technology that enables the creation of metal components with complex designs and improved thermal management, while using less material and reducing end-part cost.
PhysicsNature.com

Anisotropic moiré optical transitions in twisted monolayer/bilayer phosphorene heterostructures

Moiré superlattices of van der Waals heterostructures provide a powerful way to engineer electronic structures of two-dimensional materials. Many novel quantum phenomena have emerged in graphene and transition metal dichalcogenide moiré systems. Twisted phosphorene offers another attractive system to explore moiré physics because phosphorene features an anisotropic rectangular lattice, different from isotropic hexagonal lattices previously reported. Here we report emerging anisotropic moiré optical transitions in twisted monolayer/bilayer phosphorenes. The optical resonances in phosphorene moiré superlattice depend sensitively on twist angle and are completely different from those in the constitute monolayer and bilayer phosphorene even for a twist angle as large as 19°. Our calculations reveal that the Γ-point direct bandgap and the rectangular lattice of phosphorene give rise to the remarkably strong moiré physics in large-twist-angle phosphorene heterostructures. This work highlights fresh opportunities to explore moiré physics in phosphorene and other van der Waals heterostructures with different lattice configurations.
Technologyhackaday.com

3D Printing Food University Style

While refitting a 3D printer for food printing isn’t really a new idea, we liked the detailed summary that appeared from a team from the University of Birmingham which converted an i3 clone printer to use a syringe extruder. The syringe in question was meant for veterinarian use and is...
Electronicsmetafilter.com

3D printing hobbyist gift?

My dad's birthday is coming up. He recently got himself a 3D printer, and I was wondering if there are any accessories or maybe subscriptions that would give him access to cooler projects than he can find for free? I don't know what his specific printer is yet, I'm just looking for general ideas about what a new hobbyist might like.