Magnetic field reveals vanishing Hall response in the normal state of stripe-ordered cuprates

The orientation vector of a spheroid subjected to a shear flow undergoes periodic Jeffrey orbits on a unit sphere. If the spheroid is polarizable and is subjected to a magnetic field, there is a transition between a rotating state at low magnetic field strength and a steady orientation along the field direction at high magnetic field strength. For the special case where the magnetic field is parallel to the flow plane, it has been shown [V. Kumaran, Phys. Rev. Fluids 6, 043702 (2021)] that the spheroid exhibits complex dynamics, including a transition from rotating to static states and the possibility of multiple steady states. Here the more general case is analyzed where the magnetic field is not parallel to the flow plane, for Langevin, linear, and signum magnetization models. At low field strength, there are two possible states, a steady orientation almost perpendicular to the flow plane and a rotating state with orientation close to the flow plane. The magnetic field orientation for transition between these two states is derived for a general magnetic model. For high magnetic field strength, the particle aligns close to the magnetic field direction. The special cases of a spherical particle and a thin rod are analyzed for arbitrary magnetic field strength. Analytical results are obtained for the critical magnetic field strength for transition between rotating and steady states, and the scaling of the frequency of rotation with magnetic field strength in the rotating state for the linear and signum models. These are compared with numerical results for the Langevin model. It is found that a thin rod has rotating states only when the cross-stream component of the magnetic field is antiparallel to the velocity gradient, and the orientation is always steady when the cross-stream component of the magnetic field is parallel to the velocity gradient. For steady orientation, the torque in the streamwise direction is zero, and the ratio of the torques in the cross-stream and spanwise directions is only a function of the magnetic field orientation.