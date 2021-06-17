Magnetic field reveals vanishing Hall response in the normal state of stripe-ordered cuprates
The origin of the weak insulating behavior of the resistivity, i.e. \({\rho }_{xx}\propto {\mathrm{ln}}\,(1/T)\), revealed when magnetic fields (H) suppress superconductivity in underdoped cuprates has been a longtime mystery. Surprisingly, the high-field behavior of the resistivity observed recently in charge- and spin-stripe-ordered La-214 cuprates suggests a metallic, as opposed to insulating, high-field normal state. Here we report the vanishing of the Hall coefficient in this field-revealed normal state for all \(T\ <\ (2-6){T}_{{\rm{c}}}^{0}\), where \({T}_{{\rm{c}}}^{0}\) is the zero-field superconducting transition temperature. Our measurements demonstrate that this is a robust fundamental property of the normal state of cuprates with intertwined orders, exhibited in the previously unexplored regime of T and H. The behavior of the high-field Hall coefficient is fundamentally different from that in other cuprates such as YBa2Cu3O6+x and YBa2Cu4O8, and may imply an approximate particle-hole symmetry that is unique to stripe-ordered cuprates. Our results highlight the important role of the competing orders in determining the normal state of cuprates.www.nature.com