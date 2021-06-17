Cancel
Nonlinearity-induced nanoparticle circumgyration at sub-diffraction scale

By Yaqiang Qin, Lei-Ming Zhou, Lu Huang, Yunfeng Jin, Hao Shi, Shali Shi, Honglian Guo, Liantuan Xiao, Yuanjie Yang, Cheng-Wei Qiu, Yuqiang Jiang
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ability of light beams to rotate nano-objects has important applications in optical micromachines and biotechnology. However, due to the diffraction limit, it is challenging to rotate nanoparticles at subwavelength scale. Here, we propose a method to obtain controlled fast orbital rotation (i.e., circumgyration) at deep subwavelength scale, based on the nonlinear optical effect rather than sub-diffraction focusing. We experimentally demonstrate rotation of metallic nanoparticles with orbital radius of 71 nm, to our knowledge, the smallest orbital radius obtained by optical trapping thus far. The circumgyration frequency of particles in water can be more than 1 kHz. In addition, we use a femtosecond pulsed Gaussian beam rather than vortex beams in the experiment. Our study provides paradigms for nanoparticle manipulation beyond the diffraction limit, which will not only push toward possible applications in optically driven nanomachines, but also spur more fascinating research in nano-rheology, micro-fluid mechanics and biological applications at the nanoscale.

ChemistryPosted by
ScienceAlert

This 2D Material Is Way Tougher Than Graphene, And Scientists Are Excited

A two-dimensional material with similar physical properties to graphene has now turned out to blow graphene out of the water in terms of toughness. The material is called hexagonal boron nitride (h-BN), and it's so resistant to cracking that scientists are gobsmacked. The finding flies in the face of the fundamental description of fracture mechanics that scientists have been using to predict and define toughness since the 1920s. "What we observed in this material is remarkable," said materials scientist Jun Lou of Rice University. "Nobody expected to see this in 2D materials. That's why it's so exciting." Hexagonal boron nitride is actually extremely...
AgricultureNature.com

Increasing greenhouse production by spectral-shifting and unidirectional light-extracting photonics

Improving photosynthesis and light capture increases crop yield and paves a sustainable way to meet the growing global food demand. Here we introduce a spectral-shifting microphotonic thin film as a greenhouse envelope that can be scalably manufactured for augmented photosynthesis. By breaking the intrinsic propagation symmetry of light, the photonic microstructures can extract 89% of the internally generated light and deliver most of that in one direction towards photosynthetic organisms. The microphotonic film augments lettuce production by more than 20% in both indoor facilities with electric lighting and in a greenhouse with natural sunlight, offering the possibility of increasing crop production efficiency in controlled environments.
ScienceNature.com

An epitope-specific chemically defined nanoparticle vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) can cause severe respiratory disease in humans, particularly in infants and the elderly. However, attempts to develop a safe and effective vaccine have so far been unsuccessful. Atomic-level structures of epitopes targeted by RSV-neutralizing antibodies are now known, including that bound by Motavizumab and its clinically used progenitor Palivizumab. We developed a chemically defined approach to RSV vaccine design, that allows control of both immunogenicity and safety features of the vaccine. Structure-guided antigen design and a synthetic nanoparticle delivery platform led to a vaccine candidate that elicits high titers of palivizumab-like, epitope-specific neutralizing antibodies. The vaccine protects preclinical animal models from RSV infection and lung pathology typical of vaccine-derived disease enhancement. The results suggest that the development of a safe and effective synthetic epitope-specific RSV vaccine may be feasible by combining this conformationally stabilized peptide and synthetic nanoparticle delivery system.
MathematicsNature.com

Topology and geometry under the nonlinear electromagnetic spotlight

For many materials, a precise knowledge of their dispersion spectra is insufficient to predict their ordered phases and physical responses. Instead, these materials are classified by the geometrical and topological properties of their wavefunctions. A key challenge is to identify and implement experiments that probe or control these quantum properties. In this Review, we describe recent progress in this direction, focusing on nonlinear electromagnetic responses that arise directly from quantum geometry and topology. We give an overview of the field by discussing theoretical ideas, experiments and the materials that drive them. We conclude by discussing how these techniques can be combined with device architectures to uncover, probe and ultimately control quantum phases with emergent topological and correlated properties.
ScienceNature.com

Microbiologically induced aesthetic and structural changes to dimension stone

Dimension stone is natural rock prepared for building use. It is rapidly colonised by microorganisms that cause discoloration (mainly cyanobacteria, algae and fungi) and structural damage. Microbial mobilisation of ions leads to new superficial or internal deposits, weakening the structure. Cyanobacteria and fungi may penetrate, filling pores or creating new spaces. Lichens, fungus/phototroph associations, colonise surfaces and damage stone through ingrowing rhizines and acid production. Initial degradation produces conditions suitable for germination of seeds of higher plants and further destruction. Emerging techniques to elucidate stone-cell interactions and control of initial biofilm formation that eventuates in stone disintegration are discussed.
ChemistryScience Daily

Inducing and tuning spin interactions in layered material

Source: ARC Centre of Excellence in Future Low-Energy Electronics Technologies. Magnetic-spin interactions that allow spin-manipulation by electrical control allow potential applications in energy-efficient spintronic devices. Researchers now describe the induction of such interactions in a layered material tantalum-sulfide by addition of iron atoms, and tuning by insertion of protons. FULL...
ChemistryNature.com

Specific and nondisruptive interaction of guanidium-functionalized gold nanoparticles with neutral phospholipid bilayers

Understanding and controlling the interaction between nanoparticles and biological entities is fundamental to the development of nanomedicine applications. In particular, the possibility to realize nanoparticles capable of directly targeting neutral lipid membranes would be advantageous to numerous applications aiming at delivering nanoparticles and their cargos into cells and biological vesicles. Here, we use experimental and computational methodologies to analyze the interaction between liposomes and gold nanoparticles (AuNPs) featuring cationic headgroups in their protecting monolayer. We find that in contrast to nanoparticles decorated with other positively charged headgroups, guanidinium-coated AuNPs can bind to neutral phosphatidylcholine liposomes, inducing nondisruptive membrane permeabilization. Atomistic molecular simulations reveal that this ability is due to the multivalent H-bonding interaction between the phosphate residues of the liposome’s phospholipids and the guanidinium groups. Our results demonstrate that the peculiar properties of arginine magic, an effect responsible for the membranotropic properties of some naturally occurring peptides, are also displayed by guanidinium-bearing functionalized AuNPs.
Physicsarxiv.org

Linear optical properties of a linear chain of interacting gold nanoparticles

In a Drude-like model for the conduction electrons of Metal Nanoparticles (MNPs) in a periodic linear chain, considering dipole-dipole interactions of adjacent particles, an analytical expression is derived for each particle permittivity for two different polarizations of incident light: parallel with and perpendicular to the chain line. A numerical analysis is carried out for a chain including 10 identical gold Nanoparticles (NPs) for two different sizes of NPs and two different host media of air and glass. It is shown that in the parallel case of polarization, interaction of NPs leads to a substantial increase in the extinction cross section and the red-shift of the Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR) wavelength. In comparison with the linear properties of a single NP, the second and penultimate particles have the most increase in the extinction cross section and SPR wavelength displacement while the first and last particles experience the least variations due to the mutual interactions. For the perpendicular polarization, inversely, the dipolar coupling causes the decrease in extinction cross section of all particles and the blue-shift of SPR wavelength. For the parallel polarization, the absolute values of the real and imaginary parts of complex permittivity of each MNP decrease in comparison with the single particle case while they increase for the perpendicular state of polarization.
ScienceNature.com

Role of bacterial motility in differential resistance mechanisms of silver nanoparticles and silver ions

Unlike conventional antimicrobials, the study of bacterial resistance to silver nanoparticles (AgNPs) remains in its infancy and the mechanism(s) through which it evolves are limited and inconclusive. The central question remains whether bacterial resistance is driven by the AgNPs, released Ag(I) ions or a combination of these and other factors. Here, we show a specific resistance in an Escherichia coli K-12 MG1655 strain to subinhibitory concentrations of AgNPs, and not Ag(I) ions, as indicated by a statistically significant greater-than-twofold increase in the minimum inhibitory concentration occurring after eight repeated passages that was maintained after the AgNPs were removed and reintroduced. Whole-population genome sequencing identified a cusS mutation associated with the heritable resistance that possibly increased silver ion efflux. Finally, we rule out the effect of particle aggregation on resistance and suggest that the mechanism of resistance may be enhanced or mediated by flagellum-based motility.
ChemistryNature.com

Dyeing of cotton fabric materials with biogenic gold nanoparticles

The present work aimed at synthesizing gold nanoparticles in a biological method employing fruit peel waste dumped in the environment. The peels of Garcinia mangostana (Mangostan), were collected from the nearby tourist spot during the season. The collected fruit peels were washed, dried, powder and extracted by using boiling water and acetone. The precipitated extract was dried and powdered for further use. The dried and powdered peel extract was added to the gold solution and boiled to 80 °C and the color change is observed. The color change indicates the completion of the synthesis of gold nanoparticles. The effect of pH, gold ion concentration, peel extract powder concentration, and the temperature was tested by varying the parameters. The biosynthesized nanoparticles were characterized using the UV–Vis spectrophotometer to identify the surface plasmon resonance peaks corresponding to gold nanoparticles. The bio-moieties responsible for the synthesis of gold nanoparticles were identified using the Fourier Transform Infra-Red Spectroscopy. The crystalline nature was detected by using an X-Ray Diffractometer. Atomic Force Microscope viewed the 3D surface image of the gold nanoparticle. The shape and morphology of the nanoparticle were identified by using a Field Emission Scanning Electron Microscope. The active compounds for gold nanoparticle synthesis were identified using Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry. The gold nanoparticle was synthesized in various colors and used for dyeing cotton fabrics. The dyed cotton materials were exposed to various stress conditions to determine the color fastening.
GoogleNature.com

Th17/IL-17 induces endothelial cell senescence via activation of NF-κB/p53/Rb signaling pathway

Cellular senescence is a key mechanism of age-related vascular endothelial dysfunction. Interleukin-17A (IL-17A) is an inflammatory cytokine produced by Th17 cells (a subgroup of helper T cells), which is a key factor in the development of atherosclerosis. However, the effect of IL-17A on the senescence of vascular endothelial cells is still unclear. In this study, we aimed to explore the role of IL-17A on endothelial cell senescence and its signaling pathways associated with senescence. The proportion of Th17 cells in the spleen and the expression levels of IL-17A, IL-6, and vascular cell adhesion molecule-1 (VCAM-1) in mice of different ages were increased with aging. In vitro experiments showed that proliferation was inhibited, senescent β-galactosidase and senescence-associated proteins (p16, p19, p21, and p53) of mouse aortic endothelial cells (MAECs) were increased with IL-17A treatment. Blocking the NF-κB pathway with ammonium pyrrolidinedithiocarbamate (PDTC) successfully inhibited IL-17A-induced expression of senescence-associated proteins. In conclusion, our data reveal a previously unsuspected link between IL-17A and endothelial cell senescence, which was mediated by the NF-κB /p53/Rb pathway.
ScienceNature.com

Topological phases and bulk-edge correspondence of magnetized cold plasmas

Plasmas have been recently studied as topological materials. However, a comprehensive picture of topological phases and topological phase transitions in cold magnetized plasmas is still missing. Here we systematically map out all the topological phases and establish the bulk-edge correspondence in cold magnetized plasmas. We find that for the linear eigenmodes, there are 10 topological phases in the parameter space of density n, magnetic field B, and parallel wavenumber kz, separated by the surfaces of Langmuir wave-L wave resonance, Langmuir wave-cyclotron wave resonance, and zero magnetic field. For fixed B and kz, only the phase transition at the Langmuir wave-cyclotron wave resonance corresponds to edge modes. A sufficient and necessary condition for the existence of this type of edge modes is given and verified by numerical solutions. We demonstrate that edge modes exist not only on a plasma-vacuum interface but also on more general plasma-plasma interfaces. This finding broadens the possible applications of these exotic excitations in space and laboratory plasmas.
ScienceNature.com

Third-order nonlinear Hall effect induced by the Berry-connection polarizability tensor

Nonlinear responses in transport measurements are linked to material properties not accessible at linear order1 because they follow distinct symmetry requirements2,3,4,5. While the linear Hall effect indicates time-reversal symmetry breaking, the second-order nonlinear Hall effect typically requires broken inversion symmetry1. Recent experiments on ultrathin WTe2 demonstrated this connection between crystal structure and nonlinear response6,7. The observed second-order nonlinear Hall effect can probe the Berry curvature dipole, a band geometric property, in non-magnetic materials, just like the anomalous Hall effect probes the Berry curvature in magnetic materials8,9. Theory predicts that another intrinsic band geometric property, the Berry-connection polarizability tensor10, gives rise to higher-order signals, but it has not been probed experimentally. Here, we report a third-order nonlinear Hall effect in thick Td-MoTe2 samples. The third-order signal is found to be the dominant response over both the linear- and second-order ones. Angle-resolved measurements reveal that this feature results from crystal symmetry constraints. Temperature-dependent measurement shows that the third-order Hall response agrees with the Berry-connection polarizability contribution evaluated by first-principles calculations. The third-order nonlinear Hall effect provides a valuable probe for intriguing material properties that are not accessible at lower orders and may be employed for high-order-response electronic devices.
ComputersNature.com

Controlling nonlinear dynamical systems into arbitrary states using machine learning

Controlling nonlinear dynamical systems is a central task in many different areas of science and engineering. Chaotic systems can be stabilized (or chaotified) with small perturbations, yet existing approaches either require knowledge about the underlying system equations or large data sets as they rely on phase space methods. In this work we propose a novel and fully data driven scheme relying on machine learning (ML), which generalizes control techniques of chaotic systems without requiring a mathematical model for its dynamics. Exploiting recently developed ML-based prediction capabilities, we demonstrate that nonlinear systems can be forced to stay in arbitrary dynamical target states coming from any initial state. We outline and validate our approach using the examples of the Lorenz and the Rössler system and show how these systems can very accurately be brought not only to periodic, but even to intermittent and different chaotic behavior. Having this highly flexible control scheme with little demands on the amount of required data on hand, we briefly discuss possible applications ranging from engineering to medicine.
ChemistryNature.com

Dynamics of driven polymer transport through a nanopore

The transport of polymers across nanoscale pores underpins many biological processes, such as the ejection of bacteriophage DNA into a host cell and the transfer of genes between bacteria. The movement of polymers into and out of confinement is also the basis for a wide range of sensing technologies used for single-molecule detection and sequencing. Acquiring an accurate understanding of the translocation dynamics is an essential step in the quantitative analysis of polymer structure, including the localization of binding sites or sequences. Here we use synthetic nanopores and nanostructured DNA molecules to directly measure the velocity profile of driven polymer translocation through synthetic nanopores. Our results reveal a two-stage behaviour in which the translocation initially slows with time before accelerating close to the end of the process. We also find distinct local velocity correlations as the DNA polymer chain passes through the nanopore. Brownian dynamics simulations show that the two-stage behaviour is associated with tension propagation, with correlations arising from the random-walk conformation in which the DNA begins.
Aerospace & DefenseNature.com

A novel method to realize a non-uniform heat flux distribution through the variable-speed scanning of an electron beam

Quartz lamp heaters and hypersonic wind tunnel are currently applied in thermal assessment of heat resistant materials and surface of aircraft. However, it is difficult to achieve precise heat flux distribution by quartz lamp heaters, while enormous energy is required by a large scale hypersonic wind tunnel. Electron beam can be focused into a beam spot of millimeter scale by an electromagnetic lens and electron-magnetically deflected to achieve a rapid scanning over a workpiece. Moreover, it is of high energy utilization efficiency when applying an electron beam to heat a metal workpiece. Therefore, we propose to apply an electron beam with a variable speed to establish a novel method to realize various non-uniform heat flux boundary conditions. Besides, an electron beam thermal assessment equipment is devised. To analyze the feasibility of this method, an approach to calculate the heat flux distribution formed by an electron beam with variable-speed scanning is constructed with beam power, diameter of the beam spot and dwell duration of the electron beam at various locations as the key parameters. To realize a desired non-uniform heat flux distribution of the maximum gradient of 1.1 MW/m3, a variable-speed scanning strategy is constructed on basis of the conservation of energy. Compared with the desired heat flux, the maximum deviation of the scanned heat flux is 4.5% and the deviation in the main thermal assessment area is less than 3%. To verify the method, taking the time-average scanned heat flux as the boundary condition, a heat transfer model is constructed and temperature results are calculated. The experiment of variable-speed scanning of an electron beam according to the scanning strategy has been carried out. The measured temperatures are in good agreement with the predicted results at various locations. Temperature fluctuation during the scanning process is analyzed, and it is found to be proportional to the scanned heat flux divided by volumetric heat capacity, which is applicable for different materials up to 3.35 MW/m2. This study provides a novel and effective method for precise realization of various non-uniform heat flux boundary conditions.
SciencePhys.org

Lanthanide nanoparticles enable continuous-wave NIR STED microscopy

National University of Singapore researchers have developed a new generation of near infra-red (NIR)-emitting nanoprobes for super-resolution imaging in deep tissues. These nanoprobes are based on lanthanide-doped nanomaterials with rich energy levels, high photostability and programmable optical kinetics. Stimulated-emission depletion (STED) microscopy, invented by Stefan HELL in 2000 (awarded the...
ChemistryNature.com

Lanthanide (Ce, Nd, Eu) environments and leaching behavior in borosilicate glasses

Borosilicate glasses will be used to stabilize the high-level radioactive wastes for disposal in a geological repository. Understanding the effects of actinide addition to a borosilicate glass matrix is of great importance in view of waste immobilization. Lanthanides were considered as chemical surrogates for actinides. The local structures of Ce3+, Nd3+ and Eu3+ ions in borosilicate glass, have been investigated by synchrotron radiation based techniques. The atomic parameters, such as bond lengths and coordination environments derived from X-ray diffraction, in combined with Reverse Monte Carlo simulations show correlation with X-ray absorption fine structure data. The lanthanide ions are in the common network with the tetrahedral SiO4 and with the mixed trigonal BO3 and tetrahedral BO4 units. Second neighbor atomic pair correlations reveal that the Ce3+, Nd3+ and Eu3+ ions are accommodated in both Si and B sites, supporting that the lanthanide-ions are stabilized in the glass-matrix network. Microscopy and microanalysis provided information on the amorphous state and on the major elemental composition of the high lanthanide-concentration samples. The release of matrix components (Si, B, Na, Ba, Zr) is higher than that of lanthanides (Ce, Nd, Eu). Both types of elements show a decreasing release tendency with time.