First simultaneous detection of electron and positron bunches at the positron capture section of the SuperKEKB factory

By Tsuyoshi Suwada, Muhammad Abdul Rehman, Fusashi Miyahara
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe direct simultaneous detection of electron and positron bunch signals was successfully performed for the first time with wideband pickups and a detection system at the positron capture section of the SuperKEKB factory. The time interval between the electron and positron bunches, their bunch lengths, and bunch intensities depending on the phase of accelerating structures were measured to investigate their capture process and to maximally optimize the positron intensity. The results show that the time intervals were measured in the range of 135–265 ps, and the line-order switch of the electron and positron bunches in the axial direction was clearly observed as a function of the phase. The positron (electron) intensity was maximized at the optimal phase (180\(^{\circ }\) shifted from the optimum). These series of measurements have never been experimentally conducted so far. It is demonstrated that the positron intensity can be systematically optimized with this system as functions of beam parameters in multidimensional spaces for any positron capture section.

www.nature.com
PhysicsNature.com

Dominance of γ-γ electron-positron pair creation in a plasma driven by high-intensity lasers

Creation of electrons and positrons from light alone is a basic prediction of quantum electrodynamics, but yet to be observed. Our simulations show that the required conditions are achievable using a high-intensity two-beam laser facility and an advanced target design. Dual laser irradiation of a structured target produces high-density γ rays that then create > 108 positrons at intensities of 2 × 1022 Wcm−2. The unique feature of this setup is that the pair creation is primarily driven by the linear Breit-Wheeler process (γγ → e+e−), which dominates over the nonlinear Breit-Wheeler and Bethe-Heitler processes. The favorable scaling with laser intensity of the linear process prompts reconsideration of its neglect in simulation studies and also permits positron jet formation at experimentally feasible intensities. Simulations show that the positrons, confined by a quasistatic plasma magnetic field, may be accelerated by the lasers to energies >200 MeV.
EnvironmentNature.com

Tsunami detection by GPS-derived ionospheric total electron content

To unravel the relationship between earthquake and tsunami using ionospheric total electron content (TEC) changes, we analyzed two Chilean tsunamigenic subduction earthquakes: the 2014 Pisagua Mw 8.1 and the 2015 Illapel Mw 8.3. During the Pisagua earthquake, the TEC changes were detected at the GPS sites located to the north and south of the earthquake epicenter, whereas during the Illapel earthquake, we registered the changes only in the northward direction. Tide-gauge sites mimicked the propagation direction of tsunami waves similar to the TEC change pattern during both earthquakes. The TEC changes were represented by three signals. The initial weaker signal correlated well with Acoustic Rayleigh wave (AWRayleigh), while the following stronger perturbation was interpreted to be caused by Acoustic Gravity wave (AGWepi) and Internal Gravity wave (IGWtsuna) induced by earthquakes and subsequent tsunamis respectively. Inevitably, TEC changes can be utilized to evaluate earthquake occurrence and tsunami propagation within a framework of multi-parameter early warning systems.
PhysicsNature.com

Electrochemical activation of C–H by electron-deficient WC nanocrystals for simultaneous alkoxylation and hydrogen evolution

The activation of C–H bonds is a central challenge in organic chemistry and usually a key step for the retro-synthesis of functional natural products due to the high chemical stability of C–H bonds. Electrochemical methods are a powerful alternative for C–H activation, but this approach usually requires high overpotential and homogeneous mediators. Here, we design electron-deficient W2C nanocrystal-based electrodes to boost the heterogeneous activation of C–H bonds under mild conditions via an additive-free, purely heterogeneous electrocatalytic strategy. The electron density of W2C nanocrystals is tuned by constructing Schottky heterojunctions with nitrogen-doped carbon support to facilitate the preadsorption and activation of benzylic C–H bonds of ethylbenzene on the W2C surface, enabling a high turnover frequency (18.8 h−1) at a comparably low work potential (2 V versus SCE). The pronounced electron deficiency of the W2C nanocatalysts substantially facilitates the direct deprotonation process to ensure electrode durability without self-oxidation. The efficient oxidation process also boosts the balancing hydrogen production from as-formed protons on the cathode by a factor of 10 compared to an inert reference electrode. The whole process meets the requirements of atomic economy and electric energy utilization in terms of sustainable chemical synthesis.
Sciencearxiv.org

The Multipole Resonance Probe: Simultaneous Determination of Electron Density and Electron Temperature Using Spectral Kinetic Simulation

Junbo Gong (1), Michael Friedrichs (2), Jens Oberrath (2), Ralf Peter Brinkmann (1) ((1) Ruhr University Bochum, (2) South Westphalia University of Applied Science) The investigation of the spectral kinetic model of the Multipole Resonance Probe (MRP) is presented and discussed in this paper. The MRP is a radio-frequency driven probe of the particular spherical design, which is suitable for the supervision and control of low-temperature plasma. The importance of the kinetic effects was introduced in the previous study of the spectral kinetic model of the idealized MRP. Such effects particularly dominate the energy loss in a low-pressure regime. Unfortunately, they are absent in the Drude model. With the help of the spectral kinetic scheme, those energy losses can be predicted, and it enables us to obtain the electron temperature from the FWHM in the simulated resonance curve. Simultaneously, the electron density can be derived from the simulated resonance frequency. Good agreements in the comparison between the simulation and the measurement demonstrate the suitability of the presented model.
ScienceAPS physics

Experimental Robust Self-Testing of the State Generated by a Quantum Network

Self-testing is a method of quantum state and measurement estimation that does not rely on assumptions about the inner working of the devices used. Its experimental realization has been limited to sources producing single quantum states so far. In this work, we experimentally implement two significant building blocks of a quantum network involving two independent sources: namely, a parallel configuration, in which two parties share two copies of a state, and a tripartite configuration, where a central node shares two independent states with peripheral nodes. Then, by extending previous self-testing techniques, we provide device-independent lower bounds on the fidelity between the generated states and an ideal target made by the tensor product of two maximally entangled two-qubit states. Given its scalability and versatility, this technique can find application in the certification of larger networks of different topologies for quantum communication and cryptography tasks and randomness generation protocols.
Sciencearxiv.org

Seeding of proton bunch self-modulation by an electron bunch in plasma

The AWAKE experiment relies on the self-modulation instability of a long proton bunch to effectively drive wakefields and accelerate an electron bunch to GeV-level energies. During the first experimental run (2016-2018) the instability was made phase reproducible by means of a seeding process: a short laser pulse co-propagates within the proton bunch in a rubidium vapor. Thus, the fast creation of plasma and the onset of beam-plasma interaction within the bunch drives seed wakefields. However, this seeding method leaves the front of the bunch not modulated. The bunch front could self-modulate in a second, preformed plasma and drive wakefields that would interfere with those driven by the (already self-modulated) back of the bunch and with the acceleration process. We present studies of the seeded the self-modulation (SSM) of a long proton bunch using a short electron bunch. The short seed bunch is placed ahead of the proton bunch leading to self-modulation of the entire bunch. Numerical simulations show that this method have other advantages when compared to the ionization front method. We discuss the requirements for the electron bunch parameters (charge, emittance, transverse size at the focal point, length), to effectively seed the self-modulation process. We also present preliminary experimental studies on the electron bunch seed wakefields generation.
PhysicsAPS physics

Direct experimental test of commutation relation via imaginary weak value

The canonical commutation relation is the hallmark of quantum theory, and Heisenberg's uncertainty relation is a direct consequence of it. Although various formulations of uncertainty relations have been tested in experiments a direct test of the commutation relation has hitherto not been performed. The reason for this is that whereas in quantum mechanics, observables are usually represented by Hermitian operators, the product of two noncommuting observables as occurring in the commutator relation is, in general, non-Hermitian. Here, we present a theoretical scheme for a direct test of the commutation relation and report its experimental realization. More precisely, we provide an experimental verification of the canonical commutation relation between two qubit observables based on a measurement scheme widely known as “weak measurement.” In our neutron interferometric setup, we perform the measurement of a single anomalous weak value of a relevant path-qubit observable where the coupled spin-energy degree of freedom serves as an ancilla.
ScienceNature.com

Third-order nonlinear Hall effect induced by the Berry-connection polarizability tensor

Nonlinear responses in transport measurements are linked to material properties not accessible at linear order1 because they follow distinct symmetry requirements2,3,4,5. While the linear Hall effect indicates time-reversal symmetry breaking, the second-order nonlinear Hall effect typically requires broken inversion symmetry1. Recent experiments on ultrathin WTe2 demonstrated this connection between crystal structure and nonlinear response6,7. The observed second-order nonlinear Hall effect can probe the Berry curvature dipole, a band geometric property, in non-magnetic materials, just like the anomalous Hall effect probes the Berry curvature in magnetic materials8,9. Theory predicts that another intrinsic band geometric property, the Berry-connection polarizability tensor10, gives rise to higher-order signals, but it has not been probed experimentally. Here, we report a third-order nonlinear Hall effect in thick Td-MoTe2 samples. The third-order signal is found to be the dominant response over both the linear- and second-order ones. Angle-resolved measurements reveal that this feature results from crystal symmetry constraints. Temperature-dependent measurement shows that the third-order Hall response agrees with the Berry-connection polarizability contribution evaluated by first-principles calculations. The third-order nonlinear Hall effect provides a valuable probe for intriguing material properties that are not accessible at lower orders and may be employed for high-order-response electronic devices.
MathematicsAPS physics

Calculating nonadiabatic couplings and Berry's phase by variational quantum eigensolvers

The variational quantum eigensolver (VQE) is an algorithm to find eigenenergies and eigenstates of systems in quantum chemistry and quantum many-body physics. The VQE is one of the most promising applications of near-term quantum devices to investigate such systems. Here we propose an extension of the VQE to calculate the nonadiabatic couplings of molecules in quantum chemical systems and Berry's phase in quantum many-body systems. Both quantities play an important role in understanding the properties of a system beyond the naive adiabatic picture, e.g., nonadiabatic dynamics and topological phase of matter. We provide quantum circuits and classical postprocessings to calculate the nonadiabatic couplings and Berry's phase. Specifically, we show that the evaluation of the nonadiabatic couplings reduces to that of expectation values of observables while that of Berry's phase also requires one additional Hadamard test. Furthermore, we simulate the photodissociation dynamics of a lithium fluoride molecule using the nonadiabatic couplings evaluated on a real quantum device. Our proposal widens the applicability of the VQE and the possibility of near-term quantum devices to study molecules and quantum many-body systems.
ScienceNature.com

Topological phases and bulk-edge correspondence of magnetized cold plasmas

Plasmas have been recently studied as topological materials. However, a comprehensive picture of topological phases and topological phase transitions in cold magnetized plasmas is still missing. Here we systematically map out all the topological phases and establish the bulk-edge correspondence in cold magnetized plasmas. We find that for the linear eigenmodes, there are 10 topological phases in the parameter space of density n, magnetic field B, and parallel wavenumber kz, separated by the surfaces of Langmuir wave-L wave resonance, Langmuir wave-cyclotron wave resonance, and zero magnetic field. For fixed B and kz, only the phase transition at the Langmuir wave-cyclotron wave resonance corresponds to edge modes. A sufficient and necessary condition for the existence of this type of edge modes is given and verified by numerical solutions. We demonstrate that edge modes exist not only on a plasma-vacuum interface but also on more general plasma-plasma interfaces. This finding broadens the possible applications of these exotic excitations in space and laboratory plasmas.
ScienceAPS physics

Superradiant scattering of orbital angular momentum beams

We consider the wave-structure coupling between an acoustic orbital angular momentum beam and a rapidly rotating disk, and present a new configuration exhibiting the wave amplification effect known as rotational superradiance. While initially envisioned in terms of the scattering of an incident wave directed perpendicular to an object's rotation axis, we demonstrate in the context of acoustomechanics that superradiant amplification can also occur with a vortex beam directed parallel to the rotation axis. We propose two different experimental routes: one must either work with rotations high enough that the tangential velocity at the outer edge of the disk exceeds the speed of sound, or use evanescent sound waves. We argue that the latter possibility is more promising, and provides the opportunity to probe a previously unexamined parameter regime in the acoustics of rotating porous media.
AstronomyScience Now

Nonadiabatic reaction dynamics to silicon monosulfide (SiS): A key molecular building block to sulfur-rich interstellar grains

Sulfur- and silicon-containing molecules are omnipresent in interstellar and circumstellar environments, but their elementary formation mechanisms have been obscure. These routes are of vital significance in starting a chain of chemical reactions ultimately forming (organo) sulfur molecules—among them precursors to sulfur-bearing amino acids and grains. Here, we expose via laboratory experiments, computations, and astrochemical modeling that the silicon-sulfur chemistry can be initiated through the gas-phase reaction of atomic silicon with hydrogen sulfide leading to silicon monosulfide (SiS) via nonadiabatic reaction dynamics. The facile pathway to the simplest silicon and sulfur diatomic provides compelling evidence for the origin of silicon monosulfide in star-forming regions and aids our understanding of the nonadiabatic reaction dynamics, which control the outcome of the gas-phase formation in deep space, thus expanding our view about the life cycle of sulfur in the galaxy.
ScienceAPS physics

Imaging and controlling vortex dynamics in mesoscopic superconductor–normal-metal–superconductor arrays

Harnessing the properties of vortices in superconductors is crucial for fundamental science and technological applications; thus, it has been an ongoing goal to locally probe and control vortices. Here, we use a scanning probe technique that enables studies of vortex dynamics in superconducting systems by leveraging the resonant behavior of a raster-scanned, magnetic-tipped cantilever. This experimental setup allows us to image and control vortices, as well as extract key energy scales of the vortex interactions. Applying this technique to lattices of superconductor island arrays on a metal, we obtain a variety of striking spatial patterns that encode information about the energy landscape for vortices in the system. We interpret these patterns in terms of local vortex dynamics and extract the relative strengths of the characteristic energy scales in the system, such as the vortex-magnetic field and vortex-vortex interaction strengths, as well as the vortex chemical potential. We also demonstrate that the relative strengths of the interactions can be tuned and show how these interactions shift with an applied bias. The high degree of tunability and local nature of such vortex imaging and control not only enable new understanding of vortex interactions, but also have potential applications in more complex systems such as those relevant to quantum computing.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Two-component anomalous Hall effect in a magnetically doped topological insulator

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-018-03684-0, Published Online 29 March 2018. The original version of this Article omitted the following sentence from the Acknowledgements: “J.T. acknowledges support from the Youth Innovation Promotion Association of Chinese Academy of Sciences”. This sentence has now been appended at the end of Acknowledgements in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
ComputersNature.com

Entanglement Hamiltonian tomography in quantum simulation

Entanglement is the crucial ingredient of quantum many-body physics, and characterizing and quantifying entanglement in the closed-system dynamics of quantum simulators remains a challenge in today’s era of intermediate-scale quantum devices. Here we discuss an efficient tomographic protocol for reconstructing reduced density matrices and entanglement spectra for spin systems. The key step is a parametrization of the reduced density matrix in terms of an entanglement Hamiltonian involving only quasilocal few-body terms. This ansatz is fitted to, and can be independently verified from, a small number of randomized measurements. By analysing data from trapped-ion quantum simulators for quench dynamics of a one-dimensional long-range Ising model, we demonstrate the ability of the protocol to measure the time evolution of the entanglement spectrum, in agreement with theoretical expectations. Furthermore, we develop the protocol as a testbed for predictions of entanglement structure in quantum field theories, which we illustrate for conformal field theory in quench dynamics, as well as the Bisognano–Wichmann theorem for ground states. In theoretical simulations, we demonstrate favourable scaling of sampling efficiency with subsystem size. Although the post-processing might ultimately be exponential, our protocol addresses the bottleneck of exponential sampling complexity in the investigation of entanglement structure in quantum simulation, and brings subsystems of tens of spins into reach for present experiments.
ScienceAPS physics

Detecting an Itinerant Optical Photon Twice without Destroying It

Nondestructive quantum measurements are central for quantum physics applications ranging from quantum sensing to quantum computing and quantum communication. Employing the toolbox of cavity quantum electrodynamics, we here concatenate two identical nondestructive photon detectors to repeatedly detect and track a single photon propagating through a 60 m long optical fiber. By demonstrating that the combined signal-to-noise ratio of the two detectors surpasses each single one by about 2 orders of magnitude, we experimentally verify a key practical benefit of cascaded nondemolition detectors compared to conventional absorbing devices.
SciencePhysics World

New electron accelerator combines laser and plasma wakefield techniques

Laser wakefield acceleration and plasma wakefield acceleration have the potential to boost the energy of particle accelerators, but implementing the techniques is challenging. Now, an international team has accelerated electrons using a “laser plasma wakefield accelerator” that combines the merits of both techniques. Such accelerators could increase the number of high-energy particle physics facilities around the world, or be used to create free electron lasers that are used by a wide range of scientific disciplines.
ScienceThe Guardian

Massive human head in Chinese well forces scientists to rethink evolution

The discovery of a huge fossilised skull that was wrapped up and hidden in a Chinese well nearly 90 years ago has forced scientists to rewrite the story of human evolution. Analysis of the remains has revealed a new branch of the human family tree that points to a previously unknown sister group more closely related to modern humans than the Neanderthals.