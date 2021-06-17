Cancel
C(sp)−C(sp) bond formation via nickel-catalyzed deoxygenative homo-coupling of aldehydes/ketones mediated by hydrazine

By Dawei Cao, Chen-Chen Li, Huiying Zeng, Yong Peng, Chao-Jun Li
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAldehydes and ketones are widely found in biomass resources and play important roles in organic synthesis. However, the direct deoxygenative coupling of aldehydes or ketones to construct C(sp3)−C(sp3) bond remains a scientific challenge. Here we report a nickel−catalyzed reductive homo-coupling of moisture- and air-stable hydrazones generated in-situ from naturally abundant aldehydes and ketones to construct challenging C(sp3)−C(sp3) bond. This transformation has great functional group compatibility and can suit a broad substrate scope with innocuous H2O, N2 and H2 as the by-products. Furthermore, the application in several biological molecules and the transformation of PEEK model demonstrate the generality, practicability, and applicability of this novel methodology.

Chemistry
ScienceAlert

This 2D Material Is Way Tougher Than Graphene, And Scientists Are Excited

A two-dimensional material with similar physical properties to graphene has now turned out to blow graphene out of the water in terms of toughness. The material is called hexagonal boron nitride (h-BN), and it's so resistant to cracking that scientists are gobsmacked. The finding flies in the face of the fundamental description of fracture mechanics that scientists have been using to predict and define toughness since the 1920s. "What we observed in this material is remarkable," said materials scientist Jun Lou of Rice University. "Nobody expected to see this in 2D materials. That's why it's so exciting." Hexagonal boron nitride is actually extremely...
AgricultureNature.com

Increasing greenhouse production by spectral-shifting and unidirectional light-extracting photonics

Improving photosynthesis and light capture increases crop yield and paves a sustainable way to meet the growing global food demand. Here we introduce a spectral-shifting microphotonic thin film as a greenhouse envelope that can be scalably manufactured for augmented photosynthesis. By breaking the intrinsic propagation symmetry of light, the photonic microstructures can extract 89% of the internally generated light and deliver most of that in one direction towards photosynthetic organisms. The microphotonic film augments lettuce production by more than 20% in both indoor facilities with electric lighting and in a greenhouse with natural sunlight, offering the possibility of increasing crop production efficiency in controlled environments.
WildlifeNature.com

Fensomea setacea, gen. & sp. nov. (Cladopyxidaceae, Dinophyceae), is neither gonyaulacoid nor peridinioid as inferred from morphological and molecular data

Dinophyte evolution is essentially inferred from the pattern of thecal plates, and two different labelling systems are used for the important subgroups Gonyaulacales and Peridiniales. The partiform hypotheca of cladopyxidoid dinophytes fits into the morphological concepts of neither group, although they are assigned to the Gonyaulacales. Here, we describe the thecate dinophyte Fensomea setacea, gen. & sp. nov., which has a cladopyxidoid tabulation. The cells displayed a Kofoidean plate formula APC, 3′, 4a, 7″, 7C, 6S, 6′′′, 2′′′′, and slender processes were randomly distributed over the echinate or baculate surface. In addition, we obtained rRNA sequences of F. setacea, gen. & sp. nov., but dinophytes that exhibit a partiform hypotheca did not show a close relationship to Gonyaulacales. Character evolution of thecate dinophytes may have progressed from the ancestral state of six postcingular plates, and two more or less symmetrically arranged antapical plates, towards patterns of only five postcingular plates (Peridiniales) or more asymmetrical configurations (Gonyaulacales). Based on our phylogenetic reconsiderations the contact between the posterior sulcal plate and the first postcingular plate, as well as the contact between an antapical plate and the distalmost postcingular plate, do not represent a rare, specialized gonyaulacoid plate configuration (i.e., the partiform hypotheca of cladopyxidoid dinophytes). Instead, these contacts correspond to the common and regular configuration of peridinioid (and other) dinophytes.
CancerNature.com

Oroxylin A inhibits the migration of hepatocellular carcinoma cells by inducing NAG-1 expression

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most prevalent liver cancer, is considered one of the most lethal malignancies with a dismal outcome mainly due to frequent intrahepatic and distant metastasis. In the present study, we demonstrated that oroxylin A, a natural product extracted from Scutellaria radix, significantly inhibits transforming growth factor-beta1 (TGF-β1)-induced epithelial–mesenchymal transition (EMT) and metastasis in HCC. Oroxylin A blocked the TGF-β1/Smad signaling via upregulating the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug-activated gene-1 (NAG-1) expression. Oroxylin A promoted NAG-1 transcription by regulating the acetylation of CCAAT/enhancer binding protein β (C/EBPβ), a transcription factor that binds to the NAG-1 promoter. In terms of the underlying mechanism, oroxylin A may interact with histone deacetylase 1 (HDAC1) by forming hydrogen bonds with GLY149 residue and induce proteasome-mediated degradation of HDAC1 subsequently impairing HDAC1-mediated deacetylation of C/EBPβ and promoting the expression of NAG-1. Taken together, our findings revealed a previously unknown tumor-suppressive mechanism of oroxylin A. Oroxylin A should be further investigated as a potential clinical candidate for inhibiting HCC metastasis.
ChemistryNature.com

Dyeing of cotton fabric materials with biogenic gold nanoparticles

The present work aimed at synthesizing gold nanoparticles in a biological method employing fruit peel waste dumped in the environment. The peels of Garcinia mangostana (Mangostan), were collected from the nearby tourist spot during the season. The collected fruit peels were washed, dried, powder and extracted by using boiling water and acetone. The precipitated extract was dried and powdered for further use. The dried and powdered peel extract was added to the gold solution and boiled to 80 °C and the color change is observed. The color change indicates the completion of the synthesis of gold nanoparticles. The effect of pH, gold ion concentration, peel extract powder concentration, and the temperature was tested by varying the parameters. The biosynthesized nanoparticles were characterized using the UV–Vis spectrophotometer to identify the surface plasmon resonance peaks corresponding to gold nanoparticles. The bio-moieties responsible for the synthesis of gold nanoparticles were identified using the Fourier Transform Infra-Red Spectroscopy. The crystalline nature was detected by using an X-Ray Diffractometer. Atomic Force Microscope viewed the 3D surface image of the gold nanoparticle. The shape and morphology of the nanoparticle were identified by using a Field Emission Scanning Electron Microscope. The active compounds for gold nanoparticle synthesis were identified using Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry. The gold nanoparticle was synthesized in various colors and used for dyeing cotton fabrics. The dyed cotton materials were exposed to various stress conditions to determine the color fastening.
ScienceNature.com

Topological phases and bulk-edge correspondence of magnetized cold plasmas

Plasmas have been recently studied as topological materials. However, a comprehensive picture of topological phases and topological phase transitions in cold magnetized plasmas is still missing. Here we systematically map out all the topological phases and establish the bulk-edge correspondence in cold magnetized plasmas. We find that for the linear eigenmodes, there are 10 topological phases in the parameter space of density n, magnetic field B, and parallel wavenumber kz, separated by the surfaces of Langmuir wave-L wave resonance, Langmuir wave-cyclotron wave resonance, and zero magnetic field. For fixed B and kz, only the phase transition at the Langmuir wave-cyclotron wave resonance corresponds to edge modes. A sufficient and necessary condition for the existence of this type of edge modes is given and verified by numerical solutions. We demonstrate that edge modes exist not only on a plasma-vacuum interface but also on more general plasma-plasma interfaces. This finding broadens the possible applications of these exotic excitations in space and laboratory plasmas.
ScienceNature.com

Third-order nonlinear Hall effect induced by the Berry-connection polarizability tensor

Nonlinear responses in transport measurements are linked to material properties not accessible at linear order1 because they follow distinct symmetry requirements2,3,4,5. While the linear Hall effect indicates time-reversal symmetry breaking, the second-order nonlinear Hall effect typically requires broken inversion symmetry1. Recent experiments on ultrathin WTe2 demonstrated this connection between crystal structure and nonlinear response6,7. The observed second-order nonlinear Hall effect can probe the Berry curvature dipole, a band geometric property, in non-magnetic materials, just like the anomalous Hall effect probes the Berry curvature in magnetic materials8,9. Theory predicts that another intrinsic band geometric property, the Berry-connection polarizability tensor10, gives rise to higher-order signals, but it has not been probed experimentally. Here, we report a third-order nonlinear Hall effect in thick Td-MoTe2 samples. The third-order signal is found to be the dominant response over both the linear- and second-order ones. Angle-resolved measurements reveal that this feature results from crystal symmetry constraints. Temperature-dependent measurement shows that the third-order Hall response agrees with the Berry-connection polarizability contribution evaluated by first-principles calculations. The third-order nonlinear Hall effect provides a valuable probe for intriguing material properties that are not accessible at lower orders and may be employed for high-order-response electronic devices.
ChemistryNature.com

Lanthanide (Ce, Nd, Eu) environments and leaching behavior in borosilicate glasses

Borosilicate glasses will be used to stabilize the high-level radioactive wastes for disposal in a geological repository. Understanding the effects of actinide addition to a borosilicate glass matrix is of great importance in view of waste immobilization. Lanthanides were considered as chemical surrogates for actinides. The local structures of Ce3+, Nd3+ and Eu3+ ions in borosilicate glass, have been investigated by synchrotron radiation based techniques. The atomic parameters, such as bond lengths and coordination environments derived from X-ray diffraction, in combined with Reverse Monte Carlo simulations show correlation with X-ray absorption fine structure data. The lanthanide ions are in the common network with the tetrahedral SiO4 and with the mixed trigonal BO3 and tetrahedral BO4 units. Second neighbor atomic pair correlations reveal that the Ce3+, Nd3+ and Eu3+ ions are accommodated in both Si and B sites, supporting that the lanthanide-ions are stabilized in the glass-matrix network. Microscopy and microanalysis provided information on the amorphous state and on the major elemental composition of the high lanthanide-concentration samples. The release of matrix components (Si, B, Na, Ba, Zr) is higher than that of lanthanides (Ce, Nd, Eu). Both types of elements show a decreasing release tendency with time.
ScienceNature.com

Diversity-oriented synthesis of glycomimetics

Glycomimetics are structural mimics of naturally occurring carbohydrates and represent important therapeutic leads in several disease treatments. However, the structural and stereochemical complexity inherent to glycomimetics often challenges medicinal chemistry efforts and is incompatible with diversity-oriented synthesis approaches. Here, we describe a one-pot proline-catalyzed aldehyde α-functionalization/aldol reaction that produces an array of stereochemically well-defined glycomimetic building blocks containing fluoro, chloro, bromo, trifluoromethylthio and azodicarboxylate functional groups. Using density functional theory calculations, we demonstrate both steric and electrostatic interactions play key diastereodiscriminating roles in the dynamic kinetic resolution. The utility of this simple process for generating large and diverse libraries of glycomimetics is demonstrated in the rapid production of iminosugars, nucleoside analogues, carbasugars and carbohydrates from common intermediates.
ChemistryNature.com

Dynamics of driven polymer transport through a nanopore

The transport of polymers across nanoscale pores underpins many biological processes, such as the ejection of bacteriophage DNA into a host cell and the transfer of genes between bacteria. The movement of polymers into and out of confinement is also the basis for a wide range of sensing technologies used for single-molecule detection and sequencing. Acquiring an accurate understanding of the translocation dynamics is an essential step in the quantitative analysis of polymer structure, including the localization of binding sites or sequences. Here we use synthetic nanopores and nanostructured DNA molecules to directly measure the velocity profile of driven polymer translocation through synthetic nanopores. Our results reveal a two-stage behaviour in which the translocation initially slows with time before accelerating close to the end of the process. We also find distinct local velocity correlations as the DNA polymer chain passes through the nanopore. Brownian dynamics simulations show that the two-stage behaviour is associated with tension propagation, with correlations arising from the random-walk conformation in which the DNA begins.
PhysicsNature.com

Anisotropic moiré optical transitions in twisted monolayer/bilayer phosphorene heterostructures

Moiré superlattices of van der Waals heterostructures provide a powerful way to engineer electronic structures of two-dimensional materials. Many novel quantum phenomena have emerged in graphene and transition metal dichalcogenide moiré systems. Twisted phosphorene offers another attractive system to explore moiré physics because phosphorene features an anisotropic rectangular lattice, different from isotropic hexagonal lattices previously reported. Here we report emerging anisotropic moiré optical transitions in twisted monolayer/bilayer phosphorenes. The optical resonances in phosphorene moiré superlattice depend sensitively on twist angle and are completely different from those in the constitute monolayer and bilayer phosphorene even for a twist angle as large as 19°. Our calculations reveal that the Γ-point direct bandgap and the rectangular lattice of phosphorene give rise to the remarkably strong moiré physics in large-twist-angle phosphorene heterostructures. This work highlights fresh opportunities to explore moiré physics in phosphorene and other van der Waals heterostructures with different lattice configurations.
ScienceNature.com

Role of backbone strain in de novo design of complex α/β protein structures

We previously elucidated principles for designing ideal proteins with completely consistent local and non-local interactions which have enabled the design of a wide range of new αβ-proteins with four or fewer β-strands. The principles relate local backbone structures to supersecondary-structure packing arrangements of α-helices and β-strands. Here, we test the generality of the principles by employing them to design larger proteins with five- and six- stranded β-sheets flanked by α-helices. The initial designs were monomeric in solution with high thermal stability, and the nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) structure of one was close to the design model, but for two others the order of strands in the β-sheet was swapped. Investigation into the origins of this strand swapping suggested that the global structures of the design models were more strained than the NMR structures. We incorporated explicit consideration of global backbone strain into the design methodology, and succeeded in designing proteins with the intended unswapped strand arrangements. These results illustrate the value of experimental structure determination in guiding improvement of de novo design, and the importance of consistency between local, supersecondary, and global tertiary interactions in determining protein topology. The augmented set of principles should inform the design of larger functional proteins.
WildlifeNature.com

Author Correction: A therapeutic combination of two small molecule toxin inhibitors provides broad preclinical efficacy against viper snakebite

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-19981-6, published online 15 December 2020. The original version of this articles contained an error in Fig. 4. The graphs in panel B report the neutralization of SVSP venom by decreasing concentrations of the inhibitor nafamostat, from 150 μm to 150 nm, but the lowest concentration on the X-axis was incorrectly reported as 150 μm. This error has now been corrected on the PDF and HTML version of the article.
ChemistryNature.com

Author Correction: Nanoscale bubble domains with polar topologies in bulk ferroelectrics

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-23863-w; published online 15 June 2021. The original version of this Article misspelled the following number in the Acknowledgements: ‘52032007’, which incorrectly read ‘52032007, 52032007‘. This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. Author information. Author notes. These authors...
WildlifeNature.com

Addendum: Poaceae-specific cell wall-derived oligosaccharides activate plant immunity via OsCERK1 during Magnaporthe oryzae infection in rice

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22456-x, published online 12 April 2021. During the peer review of this article, a related work demonstrating that 31-β-D-Cellobiosyl-glucose and 31-β-D-Cellotriosyl-glucose could elicit immune responses in Arabidopsis and other dicots was published by Rebaque et al.1. This work also showed that Arabidopsis thaliana was exposed to...
ComputersNature.com

Spearheading future omics analyses using dyngen, a multi-modal simulator of single cells

We present dyngen, a multi-modal simulation engine for studying dynamic cellular processes at single-cell resolution. dyngen is more flexible than current single-cell simulation engines, and allows better method development and benchmarking, thereby stimulating development and testing of computational methods. We demonstrate its potential for spearheading computational methods on three applications: aligning cell developmental trajectories, cell-specific regulatory network inference and estimation of RNA velocity.
ScienceNature.com

Flow-induced surface crystallization of granular particles in cylindrical confinement

An interesting phenomenon that a layer of crystallized shell formed at the container wall during an orifice flow in a cylinder is observed experimentally and is investigated in DEM simulation. Different from shear or vibration driven granular crystallization, our simulation shows during the flow the shell layer is formed spontaneously from stagnant zone at the base and grows at a constant rate to the top with no external drive. Roughness of the shell surface is defined as a standard deviation of the surface height and its development is found to disobey existed growth models. The growth rate of the shell is found linearly proportional to the flow rate. This shell is static and served as a rough wall in an orifice flow with frictionless sidewall, which changes the flow profiles and its stress properties, and in turn guarantees a constant flow rate.
ScienceNature.com

An evidence that SARS-Cov-2/COVID-19 spike protein (SP) damages hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells in the mechanism of pyroptosis in Nlrp3 inflammasome-dependent manner

Mounting evidence accumulates that hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells (HSPCs) and endothelial progenitor cells (EPCs) are damaged during severe SARS-Cov-2/COVID-19 infection [1, 2]. It has been reported that patient infected with COVID-19 are frequently presented with anemia, lymphopenia, and thrombocytopenia [1,2,3]. This negative effect of the virus on human hematopoiesis and endothelium has been reported in infected patients and demonstrated in vitro after exposure of cells to SARS-Cov-2/COVID-19 spike protein (SP) [1, 3, 4]. It is known that virus may enter cells and, directly in case of productive infection, lead to their irreversible damage. On the other hand, the interaction of viral SP with some of the receptors expressed on the cell surface may lead to their damage as well [1,2,3]. We have proposed that interaction of SP with the target cell surface receptors induces intracellular hyperactivation of Nlrp3 inflammasome which may lead to cell death by pyroptosis [5]. It is known that pyroptosis is characterized by the creation in a caspase-1 dependent manner of N-gasdermin pores in the cell membrane, which leads to the release of cytosol components to extracellular space and final cell lysis [6].
GoogleNature.com

Th17/IL-17 induces endothelial cell senescence via activation of NF-κB/p53/Rb signaling pathway

Cellular senescence is a key mechanism of age-related vascular endothelial dysfunction. Interleukin-17A (IL-17A) is an inflammatory cytokine produced by Th17 cells (a subgroup of helper T cells), which is a key factor in the development of atherosclerosis. However, the effect of IL-17A on the senescence of vascular endothelial cells is still unclear. In this study, we aimed to explore the role of IL-17A on endothelial cell senescence and its signaling pathways associated with senescence. The proportion of Th17 cells in the spleen and the expression levels of IL-17A, IL-6, and vascular cell adhesion molecule-1 (VCAM-1) in mice of different ages were increased with aging. In vitro experiments showed that proliferation was inhibited, senescent β-galactosidase and senescence-associated proteins (p16, p19, p21, and p53) of mouse aortic endothelial cells (MAECs) were increased with IL-17A treatment. Blocking the NF-κB pathway with ammonium pyrrolidinedithiocarbamate (PDTC) successfully inhibited IL-17A-induced expression of senescence-associated proteins. In conclusion, our data reveal a previously unsuspected link between IL-17A and endothelial cell senescence, which was mediated by the NF-κB /p53/Rb pathway.
PhysicsNature.com

Order-by-disorder from bond-dependent exchange and intensity signature of nodal quasiparticles in a honeycomb cobaltate

Recent theoretical proposals have argued that cobaltates with edge-sharing octahedral coordination can have significant bond-dependent exchange couplings thus offering a platform in 3d ions for such physics beyond the much-explored realisations in 4d and 5d materials. Here we present high-resolution inelastic neutron scattering data within the magnetically ordered phase of the stacked honeycomb magnet CoTiO3 revealing the presence of a finite energy gap and demonstrate that this implies the presence of bond-dependent anisotropic couplings. We also show through an extensive theoretical analysis that the gap further implies the existence of a quantum order-by-disorder mechanism that, in this material, crucially involves virtual crystal field fluctuations. Our data also provide an experimental observation of a universal winding of the scattering intensity in angular scans around linear band-touching points for both magnons and dispersive spin-orbit excitons, which is directly related to the non-trivial topology of the quasiparticle wavefunction in momentum space near nodal points.