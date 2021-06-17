Cancel
Bucks County, PA

Press Release - June 17th. 2021

 9 days ago

Fraud: On March 29th, 2021 Hilltown Police investigated the report of a ‘quick-change’ scam that occurred at the McDonald’s restaurant at 1511 Bethlehem Pike. The restaurant reported that a customer purposely engaged in argumentative behavior to confuse the cashier in order to facilitate the return of currency greater than the actual amount owed. After an extensive investigation the actor was identified. Charged: John Capobianco, 65, of St. Joseph Street, Easton, PA. Charge: Theft by Deception.

