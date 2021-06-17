Saluki Baseball’s Peters, Weber, & Harrison receive All-Region recognition
Tristan Peters, J.T. Weber, and Brad Harrison were all named to the 2021 ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Div. I All-Midwest Region team, the ABCA announced on Wednesday. Peters and Weber were two of the four outfielders on the 15-man First Team, and Brad Harrison was a pitcher on the 14-man Second Team. SIU’s three selections were the most by any program in the Midwest region, and most by any program in the Missouri Valley Conference.www.wjpf.com