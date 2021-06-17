Saluki Baseball’s Peters, Weber, & Harrison receive All-Region recognition

The Dallas Baptist University Patriots advanced to the NCAA Baseball Super Regionals for the second time in the program’s history. An 8-5 come-from-behind victory over the Oregon State Beavers allowed DBU to advance to its first Super Regional competition in 10 years. While the University of Virginia ended DBU’s hopes of advancing to the College World Series by defeating the Patriots in two out of three games at the Super Regionals, DBU was the only team in college baseball to have won 40 games in each of the last seven seasons.