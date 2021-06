A classic fixture brings out some classic tournament problems for England, and a vintage result for Scotland. It also drastically changes things for the immediate future, as Gareth Southgate’s side have a real game on against Czech Republic to win the group - as well as a potential problem in Harry Kane - while Scotland have completely revived their chances of getting through.The group is in the balance, and you could say that is down to Steve Clarke’s side bringing an uninspired England down to their level. That would be unfair on a supreme tactical display from the Scottish...