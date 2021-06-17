'Next Week Has a Zero Percent Win Rate' - 4 Stocks to Watch

Are These The Best Semiconductor Stocks To Buy This Week?. Semiconductor stocks have been on the radar of many investors in the stock market over the past year. It is no secret that semiconductor chips are in high demand right now and chip manufacturing companies are unable to keep up. Does this come as a surprise? Just look around you, the world we live in revolves around the semiconductor industry. The smart devices we use daily, home appliances, and even many modes of transportation require semiconductor chips. And this is why smart investors are always keeping tabs on the industry.