Stocks

'Next Week Has a Zero Percent Win Rate' - 4 Stocks to Watch

By Katherine Ross
Street.Com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrendSpider's Chief Market Analyst, Jake Wujastyk, joined TheStreet to explain which stocks he's watching this week. He explains why Home Depot (HD) - Get Report and Roku (ROKU) - Get Report are among the top stocks to watch in an interview with TheStreet on Tuesday, June 16.

www.thestreet.com
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

AMC stock set to snap 4-week win streak

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. fell 2.5% in premarket trading Friday, which puts the meme stock on track to snap a four-week win streak in which it rocketed nearly fivefold. The movie theater chain's stock has lost 4.3% so far this week, after soaring 390.6% over the previous four weeks. During the weekly win streak, the stock had closed at a record $62.55 on June 2. Among other meme stocks, GameStop Corp. rose 1.1% in premarket trading Friday, which would put it on track to snap a two-week losing streak in which it shed 13.9%. GameStop shares have slipped 0.7% week-to-date through Thursday. Separately, the S&P 500 has fallen 0.7% week to date, putting it on track for a third-straight weekly decline.
StocksStreet.Com

LIVE: Jim Cramer on Nike, FedEx, Netflix and Markets

Jim Cramer discusses Nike (NKE) - Get Report, FedEx (FDX) - Get Report, Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report, and the markets. Watch the TheStreet Live with Katherine Ross at 10:00 a.m. ET:. Nike to the Moon?. Nike was, and it gives me no pleasure to say this, taking off in...
StocksKokomo Perspective

Best Penny Stocks to Buy Next Week? 7 For Your July List

Making a penny stocks watchlist for July? In order to do so, investors need to consider a few factors. First and foremost are the various geopolitical and economic factors at play right now. This includes the end of Covid, high vaccine rates, movement in the cryptocurrency industry, and fears of long-term inflation. Taking all of this into account will help to ensure that there are no unwanted surprises in your portfolio.
StocksStreet.Com

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Spotting Market Rotations

Stock futures moved higher Friday as optimism was boosted by the announcement of a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan deal on infrastructure spending. TheStreet Founder Jim Cramer shared his thoughts with Katherine Ross about market rotations. Cramer, who wrote about this issue in a recent Real Money column, pointed to the...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Don't Miss What 3 Nasdaq Stocks Do Next Week

The stock market has done well recently, and the favorable sentiment has sent the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) to record levels. On Friday, the Nasdaq looked on pace to close a strong week on a quiet note, with the index hovering near the unchanged level as of 1 p.m. EDT. We're...
StocksStreet.Com

Jim Cramer: What Nike, Starbucks Stocks Say About China and the Market

Markets rallied into the weekend Friday with the S&P 500 setting an intraday all-time high. Amid the broader action, Jim Cramer told TheStreet's Katherine Ross that he's eyeing Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Report and Nike (NKE) - Get Report. Watch the video above to hear what Cramer thinks the stocks...
StocksCNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Clover, Under Armour, Ford and more

Clover Health Investments — Shares of the health care company jumped 9.5%, pushing its weekly gains over 13% as Reddit-fueled speculative trading in the name continued. Clover said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission earlier this week that a large proportion of its stock has been in the past and may be traded in the future by short sellers, which may increase the likelihood that it will be the target of a short squeeze.
StocksMacdaily News

Apple named among Zacks’ top stock picks

Zacks Equity Research have named five Dow stocks, one of which is Apple, that have strong growth potential for 2021 and solid long-term (3-5 years) growth. These stocks have seen robust earnings estimate revisions within the last 60 days. Moreover, these companies are regular dividend payers providing an important income...
StocksStreet.Com

Jim Cramer Says Buy American Eagle Outfitters Stock 'Right Now'

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on how investors should approach stocks right now. "There are two ways to make money on Wall Street. There's the easy way and there's the hard way. But Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday that the easy money is always the best kind of gain. And in a market that's prevailed against interest rates, Bitcoin, the meme stocks, and shortages of just about everything, don't we all deserve a little easy money?" TheStreet's Scott Rutt wrote in his Mad Money recap.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

The Bull Market Depends on These 2 Must-Watch Stocks This Week

The stock market has done exceptionally well in 2021, continuing to climb to all-time record highs amid strong hopes for a recovering economy. With the world starting to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, investors are excited about the prospects for things returning to how they were before the huge disruptions we've seen across the globe since early 2020. That excitement played out in major market benchmarks Monday morning, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) climbed more than 500 points to 33,800, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) gained 47 points to 4,214, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) climbed 67 points to 14,098.
StocksForbes

Starbucks And Ford Among Top Rated Consumer Stocks This Week

Every week, Q.ai compiles a list of stocks that fit within a particular theme to start off your trading week right. This week, we’re going to take a look at U.S. Consumer Discretionary stocks, a sector rife with companies that sell the goods and services you don’t need – but really, really want.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Stocks To Watch: Carnival Sees Relative Strength Rating Jump To 81

One important metric to look for in a stock is an 80 or higher Relative Strength Rating. Carnival (CCL) just hit that mark, with a jump from 78 to 81 Monday. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength.
StocksDaily Herald

4 Top Semiconductor Stocks To Watch This Week

Are These The Best Semiconductor Stocks To Buy This Week?. Semiconductor stocks have been on the radar of many investors in the stock market over the past year. It is no secret that semiconductor chips are in high demand right now and chip manufacturing companies are unable to keep up. Does this come as a surprise? Just look around you, the world we live in revolves around the semiconductor industry. The smart devices we use daily, home appliances, and even many modes of transportation require semiconductor chips. And this is why smart investors are always keeping tabs on the industry.
EconomyAutoGuide.com

How Does a Zero Percent Deal Work?

It’s generally accepted by most people in this country that the events of September 11th changed many aspects of life, along with introducing stories of heroism and resiliency by families and first responders. The economy also changed in the following weeks and months, and carmakers were not immune to the...
StocksInvestorPlace

Why Nikola Stock Has Nearly Doubled in Recent Weeks

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) is a poster child for the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) boom and bust of the past year. Nikola rose to prominence in 2020. Investors hoped that Nikola, powered by its charismatic founder, Trevor Milton, could become the next Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). For awhile, NKLA stock soared as Milton’s pitch gained more and more attention.
Stocksinvesting.com

Dow has Worst Week of the Year on Rate Hike Fears

It looks like the market had a delayed reaction to the Fed’s modestly-hawkish announcement earlier this week, as stocks had a more than 1% drop a couple days later than expected. The market was also down for the full week while investors come to terms with rising inflation and uncertainty over the central bank's next move.