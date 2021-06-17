Talent Acquisition Partner – Exagen Inc. – Vista, CA

Workforce Logiq, a global provider of AI-powered workforce intelligence, technology, and services, announced its exclusive data partnership with LinkUp, the leading provider of global job market data and analytics. LinkUp’s predictive labor demand insights will integrate into Workforce Logiq’s proprietary algorithms powering its Total Talent Intelligence® platform, the industry’s most complete, modular, and integrated workforce management technology solution. The data enhancements will provide clients the first 360-degree predictive view of both talent supply and demand within the labor market. The alliance also gives LinkUp’s financial and capital market customers access to Workforce Logiq’s anonymized IQ Market Research℠ volatility, job, skills, and company-level benchmarks to drive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and investment strategies.