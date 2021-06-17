Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Talent Acquisition Partner – Exagen Inc. – Vista, CA

By sandiegobiotech
sdbn.org
 9 days ago

As the Talent Acquisition Partner, you will own the recruitment strategy and execution for your business units and stakeholders. From Exagen Inc. – Thu, 17 Jun 2021 09:34:58 GMT – View all Vista, CA jobs.

sdbn.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exagen Inc#Vista
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
Related
Businessdallassun.com

Futuris Company Completes Acquisition of The TASA Group Inc.

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Futuris Company (OTC PINK:FTRS) a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on HCM Staffing, Consulting and Tech Services, has successfully completed the acquisition of The TASA Group Inc. The TASA Group Inc., is a family-owned expert referral service business that provides...
Industryhiawathaworldonline.com

Ag Partners Cooperative, Inc

Ag Partners Cooperative Inc., is a full-service cooperative with locations in 26 communities. Ag Partners offers services and supplies in the area of agronomy, energy, grain, feed and farm supply, tires, crop insurance services and financing. The company is managed by Wes Spohr, President and CEO, and has 160 full-time...
Boulder, CObizwest.com

PR, marketing firms grapple with talent acquisition, consolidating media landscape

BOULDER — As the economy breaks out of its COVID-19 doldrums, some Boulder Valley area marketing, advertising and public relations companies are busier than ever. But these local firms are finding it challenging to recruit qualified talent and are being forced to reckon with evolving demands from their employees, industry leaders said Tuesday during BizWest’s CEO Roundtable on Advertising & Marketing.
BusinessSFGate

AssuredPartners Announces Acquisition of Goodman Insurance Services, Inc.

AssuredPartners, Inc. is proud to announce Goodman Insurance Services, Inc. (Goodman Insurance) of Foothill Ranch, CA has joined AssuredPartners. Goodman Insurance is the second acquisition in June and the 21st acquisition in 2021. The team of eight will remain under the leadership of Goodman Insurance’s President, Justin Goodman and COO, Jordan Goodman.
BusinessVirginia Business

Reston-based Ellucian to be acquired by Blackstone and Vista Equity Partners

Firm provides enterprise resource planning software for higher education. Investment firms Blackstone and Vista Equity Partners have reached an agreement to acquire Reston-based higher education software company Ellucian, according to an announcement from the companies released Monday. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. New York-based Blackstone and Texas-based...
Jobscentricconsulting.com

Work With Us: We’re Hiring Three Talent Acquisition Specialists Across Locations

Centric Consulting’s weekly “Career Spotlight” features some of our most in-demand jobs. We’re always looking for people who revel in doing the unexpected and extraordinary for others. We’re looking for driven self-starters who want to add value to wherever you work. Here are this week’s featured positions; we’re hiring a...
Technologyaithority.com

Workforce Logiq And LinkUp Partner To Offer Market’s First 360-Degree Predictive View Of Talent Supply And Demand

Workforce Logiq, a global provider of AI-powered workforce intelligence, technology, and services, announced its exclusive data partnership with LinkUp, the leading provider of global job market data and analytics. LinkUp’s predictive labor demand insights will integrate into Workforce Logiq’s proprietary algorithms powering its Total Talent Intelligence® platform, the industry’s most complete, modular, and integrated workforce management technology solution. The data enhancements will provide clients the first 360-degree predictive view of both talent supply and demand within the labor market. The alliance also gives LinkUp’s financial and capital market customers access to Workforce Logiq’s anonymized IQ Market Research℠ volatility, job, skills, and company-level benchmarks to drive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and investment strategies.
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Solutionreach Partners with DoctorLogic to Expand Patient Acquisition Capabilities

LEHI, Utah & PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 22, 2021-- Solutionreach, the leader in patient relationship management software, and DoctorLogic, the premier website marketing and patient acquisition platform, today announce a partnership that expands Solutionreach’s patient acquisition offering and offers DoctorLogic customers access to Solutionreach and SR Health by Solutionreach platforms. Together, they streamline necessary administrative priorities within healthcare organizations ranging from independent dental and vision practices to hospitals and health systems. In combination with Solutionreach’s extensive patient experience tools, DoctorLogic’s expertise in online marketing will help more potential patients find the right provider for them.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Padlock Partners UK Fund II Completes Acquisition of Brentwood Development Property

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. TORONTO, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Padlock Partners UK Fund II (the "Trust") announced today that it has successfully completed the previously announced acquisition of a development property located in the United Kingdom for an aggregate purchase price of approximately £5,100,000 (excluding closing costs), which was satisfied by way of cash from the proceeds of the Trust's initial public offering (the "Offering").
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. Announces Major Acquisition Of Mineral And Royalty Interests

--Acquisition Includes Revenue Producing Interests in the Haynesville Shale of Northern Louisiana-- FRISCO, TEXAS, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. (OTC: VBHI), an oil and gas investment Company, today announced that it has closed on a major Haynesville Shale deal for $800,000 in cash. Verde is entitled to the cash flow from production attributable to the acquisition as of June 1, 2021.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) Shares Sold by Ibex Investors LLC

Ibex Investors LLC lowered its holdings in Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,692 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in Industrial Tech Acquisitions were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Announces Acquisition of ExactlyIT, Inc.

Converge's 20th acquisition expands its Cloud and Managed Services expertise and operations. TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of international managed IT services provider, ExactlyIT.
Businessmartechseries.com

Nextech AR Solutions Closes Acquisition of Threedy.ai, Inc.

Nextech AR Solutions Corp., a diversified leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and services, is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced acquisition of Threedy.ai, Inc. (“Threedy”), a 3D artificial intelligence (“AI”) modeling for E-commerce company based in Silicon Valley, California. “We look forward to...