Carmel, IN

Boys golf state finals: Golden Eagles finish 2nd, Carmel 3rd

By Richie Hall
readthereporter.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARMEL – There was not much separating the top three teams at the IHSAA boys golf state meet, which concluded Wednesday at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel. Guerin Catholic, Carmel and Center Grove were trading the lead during the final day. The Golden Eagles held the advantage as the teams played the final holes, but the Trojans surged ahead at the end to win the state title by one stroke. Center Grove totaled a two-day score of 606, while Guerin Catholic finished with a 607. The Greyhounds were right there as well, placing third with a 612.

readthereporter.com
