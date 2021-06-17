Cancel
Cayuga County, NY

Letter: Do homework on critical race theory

Edmund Burke, a member of the English Parliament from 1776-1794, is quoted as saying "The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing." Today that statement would be considered chauvinistic and the definition of evil would be subject to the moral relativism of politically correct Marxist-leaning wordsmiths. This is exemplified in the pervasive push of critical race theory in many of our schools — both public and private — where children are taught that their "white" skin pigment identifies them as racists and where equity is prioritized above meritocracy and equality of opportunity.

