This article contains spoilers for Sweet Tooth. Sweet Tooth executive producer Beth Schwartz enjoys killing her sister. Wait, sorry, left a bit of important context out of that! Schwartz enjoys killing characters named after her sister, Nancie, in the projects she works on. The iteration of Nancie who bites the dust in Netflix’s charming post-apocalyptic adventure is a nosy neighbor who goes out of her way to make sure everyone in her locked-down community is following quarantine rules. That would seem harmless enough if it weren’t for the fact that anyone who doesn’t do so is burned alive in their own home. Nancie is ultimately killed by a swift kick to the chest by Dr. Aditya Singh’s (Adeel Akhtar) horse.