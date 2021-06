A great business idea solves a hole in the marketplace, creating something that solves a problem that no one had previously been able to solve. This doesn’t always mean coming up with a new idea. Sometimes it just means identifying where an existing business could meet a need and starting there. For Shelly Walker, owner of Fairmount Bicycles in Philadelphia, she hadn’t always dreamed of opening a business—she just uncovered a need and made it happen. Everyone’s origin story is different and Shelly’s teaches us that it doesn’t take a lifelong dream, but it always takes determination, dedication, and community to find success.