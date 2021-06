It is going to be one huge ask. Brian DeWine, president of the Asheville Tourists baseball team, says the team's home stadium, McCormick Field, needs significant upgrades. In part, they're needed to comply with upcoming Major League Baseball requirements for improvements such as shower facilities for female umpires and a larger press box, but DeWine also says the stadium simply needs to modernize for the 21st century, with amenities such as a party deck, an enclosed suite and a walkable area behind the outfield fence that fans have come to expect.