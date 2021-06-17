USU holds and EmployAbility Clinic for students with disabilities
LOGAN – Utah State University's Center for Persons with Disabilities is holding summer clinics for students with disabilities to help them find and be successful at jobs. Scott Bell, the program coordinator for this summer's EmployAbility Clinic, teaches students with disabilities skills and gives them confidence to find employment. Bell has 11 years of experience in working with people with disabilities in different settings.