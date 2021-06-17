(Published in the Norman Trans...

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF CLEVELAND COUNTY STATE OF OKLAHOMA. NOTICE OF HEARING FINAL ACCOUNT OF THE ESTATE OF GEORGE THOMAS INGRAM. Stephanie Ingram, Personal Representative of the Estate of George Thomas Ingram, deceased, has filed in this court her Petition for Final Account and Discharge of the Personal Representative of the Estate of George Thomas Ingram, the hearing of the same is set for the 8th day of July, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., before Judge Beth Stanley, to be heard in the District Courtroom of Cleveland County Norman, Oklahoma, and all persons in said estate are notified then and there to appear and show cause, if any they have, why the said account should not be settled and allowed, the heirs of George Thomas Ingram, deceased, determined, said estate distributed, and the Personal Representative of the Estate of George Thomas Ingram discharged.