Following is the unofficial transcript of breaking news from CNBC’s Deirdre Bosa on CNBC’s “The Exchange” (M-F, 1PM-2PM ET) today, Tuesday, July 6. KELLY EVANS: Let's pick things up right there with shares of Didi dropping sharply after China revealed more details around its cybersecurity review of the company. Cybersecurity review includes banning new downloads of the app, the stock is plunging 20%, it's at 12 and change, that's well below its offering price of $14 for the IPO that just happened. It's down 30% from the recent intraday high. Deirdre Bosa is here with the broader implications for US investors and the latest this hour. Hi Deirdre.