Going fast doesn’t have to cost you big bucks. In fact, there are plenty of fast cars for under $10,000. For as much as we idolize supercars and pour over the specs on the latest unobtanium from the RAM TRX to the Porsche Taycan, most car enthusiasts experience speed at a much lower price point. Indeed, from the Ford Mustang to the Mazda Miata, entire nameplates have been built on the notion that going fast should be a affordable. So, whether you’re looking for your next track day project car or just a daily driver that can still carve the canyons, there are lots of great options on the used car market. Below we highlight some of our favorite fast cars under $10,000.