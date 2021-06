Byron Brown is seeking a record fifth term as mayor of Buffalo. He faces two challengers in the June 22 Democratic primary, the contest that effectively decides the race: India Walton, a community activist who is running a vigorous campaign; and LeCandice Durham, a City Hall employee who has been largely invisible. Ken Kruly, Investigative Post researcher and publisher of Politics and Other Stuff, reviewed Brown’s latest campaign finance disclosure report filed May 21 to see who is bankrolling the mayor’s campaign.