CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Global Biochemical Analyzer Market Study Applications, Types and Market Analysis including Growth, Trends and Forecasts to 2026

By Presley Michelle
bestnewsmonitoring.com
 2021-06-17

The Global Biochemical Analyzer Market Report provides a detailed research of market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global Biochemical Analyzer market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches,...

bestnewsmonitoring.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Global Cytarabine and Daunorubicin Market Forecast 2021 to 2028 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Application And Segment with Growth Rate, Competitive Trends and Regional Outlook.

The Latest Cytarabine and Daunorubicin Market Research Report is a comprehensive and in-depth analysis of the global market published by DataIntelo. It provides detailed information about the market, including current trends, drivers and challenges. This report will help companies take a correct business decision and gain competitive advantage in the market.
MARKETS
chatsports.com

Global Commercial Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Market Forecast 2021 to 2028 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Application And Segment with Growth Rate, Competitive Trends and Regional Outlook.

The Latest Commercial Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Market Research Report is a comprehensive and in-depth analysis of the global market published by DataIntelo. It provides detailed information about the market, including current trends, drivers and challenges. This report will help companies take a correct business decision and gain competitive advantage in the market.
MARKETS
Reuters

Moderna’s production side-effects

NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Moderna’s (MRNA.O) shares crashed nearly 20% on Thursday, costing it $25 billion in market capitalization, after it cut its sales forecast for this year to $15 billion-$18 billion from $20 billion previously. It’s a reminder both of the success of boss Stéphane Bancel’s company and of its challenges.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Trends#Market Segments#Toshiba#Khb#Roche#Hitachi Key#Middle East Africa#Contact Us
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Zacks.com

Leisure Stocks to Watch for Earnings on Nov 4: LYV, PENN & CHH

The leisure industry is likely to have benefited from the reopening of the economy, accelerated pace of vaccinations worldwide and robust demand for recreational products. The hotel industry is gradually coming out of the woods aided by the reopening of the economy and a ramped-up vaccination process. People are feeling more optimistic and confident about traveling again, primarily backed by the rapid pace of vaccinations. To capitalize on the sentiment, the hotel operators are increasingly focusing on a number of initiatives to cater to their customers as they return to hotels. Although occupancy is improving, it is still below the pre-pandemic level.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Livent Q3 sales top views, company tweaks guidance higher

Shares of Livent Corp. fell more than 5% in the extended session Thursday after the lithium producer reported mixed third-quarter results. Livent said it lost $12.6 million, or 8 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $10.5 million, or 7 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 3 cents a share. Revenue rose 43% to $103.6 million, the company said. FactSet consensus called for EPS of 4 cents a share on sales of $96 million. "Continued improvement" in market conditions supported higher pricing and demand, but higher realized prices were offset by higher costs and the impact of global supply-chain disruptions, the company said. Livent tweaked higher its revenue forecast for the full year to between $390 million and $410 million, from a previous guidance between $370 million and $390 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Sourcing Journal

Air Freight Nicks Wrangler Parent’s Margins

Kontoor Brands said high demand outweighed higher costs, driving up revenues and income in the third quarter. In a Nutshell: Kontoor Brands Inc., with a portfolio led by the Wrangler and Lee brands, raised its fiscal 2021 outlook on Thursday in reporting third quarter financial results, while acknowledging the impacts from the pandemic and macroeconomic factors remain uncertain. Revenue is now expected to increase at a high-teens percentage over 2020 to $2.47 billion to $2.48 billion, as compared to a mid-teens percentage in the prior guidance. Adjusted gross margin is now forecast to rise at the high end of the prior guidance range...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Reynolds Consumer Products shares fall as high costs for labor and raw materials take a toll on outlook

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. shares fell 5.5% in Thursday premarket trading after the company narrowed its guidance as higher costs take a toll. Net income totaled $66 million, or 31 cents per share, down from $113 million, or 54 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 33 cents beat the FactSet consensus of 32 cents. Revenue of $876 million was down from $797 million and ahead of the FactSet consensus for $880 million. "Our third round of pricing actions was implemented as planned, and a fourth round of pricing goes into effect in early 2022," said Chief Executive...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy